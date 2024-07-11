The Vertex Companies Highlights Commitment to Employee Growth

WEYMOUTH, Mass., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vertex Companies (Vertex), a leading global professional services firm, today announced recognition of several employees who recently achieved advanced degrees through Vertex's Lifelong Learning program:

Frank Benway , Vice President – Master of Science in Management, Construction Engineering and Management

Sarah Chase, Environmental Engineer – Masters of Science in Environmental Policy and Sustainability Management

Courtney Ewell, Director of Human Resources – Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

Bryan Fors, Senior Project Manager – Master of Science in Engineering Management with a focus in Construction Engineering Management

Jessica Fox, VP of Financial Planning & Analysis – Master of Business Administration

Robert Massey, Consultant III – Master of Science in Management with a focus in Construction Engineering and Management

Jared O'Brien, Consultant – Master of Engineering in Civil Engineering with a focus in Construction Engineering Management

Victoria Spina, Assistant Vice President – Master of Science in Management, Leadership and Change Management and Sustainability

Benjamin Strong, Chief Revenue Officer – Master of Business Administration

Vertex is dedicated to investing in the professional development of its employees. Through the company's innovative Lifelong Learning program, Vertex provides financial assistance and support for employees pursuing advanced degrees and professional certifications.

"We are incredibly proud of our recent graduates who have achieved impressive academic milestones," said Lauri Fern Glinsky, Learning and Development Manager at Vertex. "Their dedication to continuous learning reflects the culture of growth and development we foster at Vertex. After all, lifelong learning is not just a goal but a journey."

Vertex's commitment to employee development goes beyond financial support. The company offers a comprehensive learning and development program with training courses, mentorship opportunities, and leadership programs. This dedication to fostering a culture of continuous learning empowers Vertex employees to reach their full potential and build successful careers.

About The Vertex Companies

The Vertex Companies is a global professional services firm delivering integrated solutions in forensics, construction project advisory, compliance and regulatory consulting. With a collaborative and client-focused approach, Vertex helps clients achieve their strategic goals by navigating project complexities and delivering high-quality results. Learn more about The Vertex Companies on their website.

