The Very Good Food Company Announces Appointment of New Executives

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of three of its functional leaders to executive positions within the Company.

Jordan Rogers , formerly the head of Canadian retail sales, who joined VERY GOOD as part of its acquisition of the Lloyd-James Marketing Group Inc., has been appointed as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer.





, previously head of US retail sales, has been appointed as Vice President of Sales – . Parimal Rana , formerly Director of Food Safety & Regulatory and Interim Director of Supply Chain, is assuming the role of Vice President of Operations.

All three executives will serve on the Company's newly formed Executive Committee and support the senior executives.

As previously announced, the Executive Committee structure will be used temporarily by the organization to review and approve key organizational, financial, operational and strategic decisions for the Company, by drawing upon the collective knowledge, experience, business acumen and skills of the senior management team.

Biographical Information on New Executives

Jordan Rogers has over 14 years of consumer-packaged goods experience, with the last seven as CEO of North America's first plant-based sales and marketing agency. Since 2021, Jordan has led VERY GOOD's Canadian wholesale sales team and secured distribution at over 1,000 Canadian retail locations. Jordan's skill set focuses on business planning, sales, marketing strategy, and fostering strong customer relationships. Jordan sits on numerous Boards and is currently President of the Vancouver Food Executives.

Kevin Callaghan has been responsible for the successful US launch of VERY GOOD's products in the United States where we now have products in over 800 locations. Kevin is an experienced sales professional and has worked in the natural and plant-based food CPG space for over 19 years serving in management roles for industry and category leaders such as Frito Lay, Pacific Foods, Daiya, and now VERY GOOD.

Parimal Rana is a seasoned professional who specializes in scaling operations and driving company growth. Parimal has over 25 years experience working in the food manufacturing industry where he worked at major food companies such as Nature's Path Foods, Sunrise Soya Foods, CLS and Daiya.

His rich experience in operations has enabled him to bring insight and build a variety of strong multi-functional teams at VERY GOOD.

"Today's appointments are in line with the Company's refocused strategy and transition into a culture of operational excellence. Our mission remains the same: to get millions to rethink their food choices while helping them do the world a world of good. We are excited to have Jordan, Kevin, and Parimal accelerate the Company on this path forward." said the Board of Directors of the Company.

Q4 and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

VERY GOOD will host a conference call, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time/ 1:30 am Pacific Time. The earnings call will consist of a pre-recording of the 2021 financial results followed by a live question and answer session. The Executive Team will be available to answer questions with respect to VERY GOOD's transition to a strategy focused on North American retail distribution and the resulting alignment of supply chain and production initiatives.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-425-9470

Toll / International: 1-201-389-0878

* Participants should request The Very Good Food Company Fourth Quarter Earnings Call.

The call will be available via webcast on VERY GOOD's investor page of the Company website at www.verygoodfood.com/investors until April 30, 2022. Participants who would like to ask a question during the live Q&A must login via webcast.

Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on VERY GOOD's investor page approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD's core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. www.verygoodfood.com.

Forward-Looking Information

SOURCE The Very Good Food Company Inc.