The Veterans Consortium Announces A New Chairman Of The Executive Board William S. Foster, Jr., Esq.

During Mary Ann's tenure, TVC achieved exponential growth in its federal Veterans Pro Bono Program cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, and in other opportunities for its TVC National Volunteer Corps to serve veterans and their loved ones. She has been a strong leader and advocate for the veterans we serve.

"It has been an honor for me to serve as Chairman of the Board for the past 10 years. I'm very proud of what we have accomplished together in assisting our nation's veterans and I look forward to my continued involvement with TVC as a board member. The Board and I have every confidence in Bill's vision and ample ability to continue the record growth and success of TVC and to advance the organization." Mary Ann Gilleece

Mary Ann leaves TVC in a very strong position for future growth and we sincerely thank her for her commitment and leadership.

William S. Foster, Jr. is a Partner at the law firm of Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, where he is a registered patent attorney focusing on patent counseling and related litigation and prosecution matters. Bill also has extensive experience in government contracts practice, and formerly clerked at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Before his legal career, Bill served in policy positions in both the executive and legislative branches of government, including two years with the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

As a service-connected disabled veteran, Bill has been very involved with veterans' matters including representing veterans for the Pro Bono Program before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and he has been a Director on the Executive Board of TVC for over 7 years.

"It has been my pleasure to serve on the Executive Board and now to take up the mantle as Chairman. I initially joined the Board after taking TVC cases and working with a great mentor at my former law firm—former Chairman Jeff Stonerock. Through working with Jeff and Mary Ann, I learned about the importance of TVC's mission and how we needed to continue striving to improve the quality of legal services offered to our veterans. I look forward to working with the exceptional TVC staff to lead us into the next chapter of our critical mission to ensure our veterans obtain the care, benefits, and compensation they were promised and the best legal services, free of charge, to meet their challenges." Bill Foster

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (TVC) is the leading national 501(c)(3) charity providing free legal services in federal venues for veterans in need. TVC operates a global federal Veterans Pro Bono Program on behalf of the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims to represent pro se veterans unjustly denied care, benefits, or compensation earned from military service. Our TVC National Volunteer Corps℠ attorneys also litigate cases that are appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court. Our TVC Discharge Upgrade Program℠ represents service men and women before military Discharge Review Boards and Boards of Correction for Military Records.

For more information about TVC, how to get involved, how to support the organization and our national outreach initiatives associated with the federal Veterans Pro Bono Program please visit our website, www.vetsprobono.org

