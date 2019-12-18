The Veterans Consortium Announces A New Executive Director And Deputy Executive Director

As the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs processes more veterans' claims and the number of potential court appeals increases, Steve Jordon and Judy Donegan are well equipped to build the capacity and capability of The Veterans Consortium to meet the growing demand for services to our nation's defenders and their loved ones.

Stephen Jordon, a retired U.S. Navy Captain is a highly accomplished non-profit executive with a sustained record of providing mission-critical leadership and superior program management. Jordon most recently served as the Executive Director, Veterans Employment Initiative (VEI) and Vice President of the Northern Virginia Technology Council Foundation. VEI connects Veterans and military spouses to employment opportunities and provides support to member companies in their efforts to recruit, hire, train and retain qualified Veteran and military spouse employees.

Judy Donegan, Esq., is a skilled leader with proven expertise in veterans' law, litigation, case management, and all aspects of the federal appellate process. Donegan has participated in more than 2,000 appeals before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans' Claims and serves on the Court's Rules Advisory Committee. She serves as the TVC Director of Litigation & Case Management and will continue in this role in addition to her new duties as TVC Deputy Executive Director.

This is an exciting and challenging chapter for The Veterans Consortium. We are seeing an unprecedented influx of claims to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans' Claims. Moreover, we are seeing great demand for our non-core services, such as Discharge Upgrade applications. The entire Executive Board has every confidence in the vision and ample abilities of Steve and Judy to lead TVC into the next chapter of our critical mission, ensuring our veterans and their families obtain benefits to which they are entitled and the best legal services, free of charge, to meet their challenges". William S. Foster, Jr., Chairman of the Executive Board

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (TVC) is the leading national 501(c)(3) charity providing free legal services in federal venues for veterans in need. TVC operates a federally funded Veterans Pro Bono Program on behalf of the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims to represent pro se veterans unjustly denied care, benefits, or compensation earned from military service. Our TVC National Volunteer Corps℠ attorneys also litigate cases that are appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court. Our privately funded TVC Discharge Upgrade Program℠ represents service men and women before military Discharge Review Boards and Boards of Correction for Military Records.

For more information about TVC, how to get involved, how to support the organization and our national outreach initiatives associated with the federal Veterans Pro Bono Program please visit our website, www.vetsprobono.org or contact TVC via email at outreach@vetsprobono.org

