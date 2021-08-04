The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program Announces New Member Of The Executive Board

Bart devoted his entire professional legal career to helping veterans and their families get the federal veterans benefits to which they are entitled. We are thankful for his breadth of knowledge and guidance on our Executive Board over the past four years and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Mr. Spataro currently serves as the Director of Training and Publications for NVLSP, where he joined as a law clerk in 2004 and moved up the ranks representing hundreds of veterans before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. He has also represented veterans before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the Board of Veterans' Appeals, and VA Regional Offices. Mr. Spataro trains advocates in veterans law and is a valued mentor to TVC volunteer attorneys.

Mr. Spataro is a U.S. Navy veteran who served as a Surface Warfare Officer. He earned his commission through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program at Duke University and spent four years on active duty, serving first as the Auxiliaries Officer of the USS Vella Gulf and then as the Navigator of the USS Mount Whitney.

"We're fortunate to have Rick join the TVC Executive Board as the NVLSP representative. He is well known and respected by the TVC staff and will hit the ground running with his knowledge of the Pro Bono Program. I personally look forward to working with him in this new capacity," William S. Foster, Jr. Chairman, TVC Executive Board.

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (TVC) is a leading national 501(c)(3) charity providing free legal services in federal venues for veterans in need. TVC operates a federal Veterans Pro Bono Program on behalf of the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims to represent pro se veterans denied care, benefits, or compensation earned from military service. Our TVC Discharge Upgrade Program℠ represents service men and women before military Discharge Review Boards and Boards of Correction for Military Records.

For more information about TVC, how to get involved, how to support the organization and our national outreach initiatives please visit our website, www.vetsprobono.org or contact TVC via email at [email protected].

SOURCE The Veterans Consortium

Related Links

http://www.vetsprobono.org

