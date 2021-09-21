The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program Announces The 2021 Pro Bono Mission Partner Awardees

The awards will be presented on Thursday, November 4, 2021, during our virtual TVC Pro Bono Mission Partner Awards. The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program will recognize the following attorneys, law firms and corporate law departments for their outstanding contributions in service to our nation's veterans.

TVC Chairman's Award: Amy B. Kretkowski, Veterans Law Office of Amy B. Kretkowski PLC

TVC Law Firm Pro Bono Mission Partner: McCarter & English, LLP

TVC Law Firm/Corporate Pro Bono Mission Partner: Alston & Bird LLP and Koch Industries. Inc.

We would like to express our profound gratitude for the dedicated service of all our awardees. On behalf of the veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors that we have the privilege to serve, we thank them for their service. We look forward to sharing the contributions of these awardees and honoring their successes on November 4.

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (TVC) is a leading national 501(c)(3) charity providing free legal services in federal venues for veterans in need. TVC operates a federal Veterans Pro Bono Program on behalf of the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims to represent pro se veterans denied care, benefits, or compensation earned from military service. Our TVC Discharge Upgrade Program℠ represents service men and women before military Discharge Review Boards and Boards of Correction for Military Records.

For more information about TVC, how to get involved, how to support the organization and our national outreach initiatives please visit our website, www.vetsprobono.org or contact TVC via email at [email protected].

SOURCE The Veterans Consortium

Related Links

http://www.vetsprobono.org

