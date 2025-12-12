THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM'S 2025 SUPPORTERS SHOW THE WORLD THEY SUPPORT VETERANS!

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (vetsprobono.org) is a national nonprofit that trains legal teams from America's top firms, companies, and law schools to volunteer to help Veterans get the benefits they earned.

By the end of 2025, more than 7,500 pro bono attorneys trained by The Veterans Consortium will have:

Provided 89,000+ service members with free legal advice

service members with free legal advice Taken on 8,700+ pro bono cases for qualifying clients

pro bono cases for qualifying clients Won 83% of cases

The training, mentorship, screenings, and clinics fueling these achievements is made possible by financial support from our generous partners.

Victory for Veterans Partners fund trainings, clinics, and outreach events.

Pro Bono Partners empower their attorneys to volunteer for Veterans.

The Veterans Consortium would also like to thank the following organizations, firms, and companies whose generous support in 2025 has transformed the lives of thousands of Veterans.

The organization is also grateful to our Veterans Service Organization (VSO) partners who provide both board leadership and program funding:

The American Legion

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)

Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA)

National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP)

Thanks to this generous support, The Veterans Consortium is able to train volunteer attorneys to help Veterans with:

Denied VA benefits cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims

"Other Than Honorable" discharges related to PTSD/mental health crises

Women Veterans' issues, including Military Sexual Trauma

Citizenship through Service

#THEYFOUGHTFORUS - NOW WE FIGHT FOR THEM

