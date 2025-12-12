THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM'S 2025 SUPPORTERS SHOW THE WORLD THEY SUPPORT VETERANS!

News provided byThe Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program
Dec 12, 2025, 08:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (vetsprobono.org) is a national nonprofit that trains legal teams from America's top firms, companies, and law schools to volunteer to help Veterans get the benefits they earned.
By the end of 2025, more than 7,500 pro bono attorneys trained by The Veterans Consortium will have:
- Provided 89,000+ service members with free legal advice
- Taken on 8,700+ pro bono cases for qualifying clients
- Won 83% of cases
The training, mentorship, screenings, and clinics fueling these achievements is made possible by financial support from our generous partners.
- Victory for Veterans Partners fund trainings, clinics, and outreach events.
- Pro Bono Partners empower their attorneys to volunteer for Veterans.
The Veterans Consortium would also like to thank the following organizations, firms, and companies whose generous support in 2025 has transformed the lives of thousands of Veterans.
Program Partners
- Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust
- The John and Daria Barry Foundation
- District of Columbia Bar Foundation
Command Partners
- Baker Botts L.L.P.
- Shook Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- McCarter & English, LLP
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Foundation
Hero Partners
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Fish & Richardson P.C.
- Alston & Bird LLP
- Duane Morris LLP
- Groom Law Group
- Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (US) LLP
Patriot Partners
- McDermott Will & Schulte
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardell LLP
- K&L Gates LLP
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Blank Rome LLP
- DLA Piper
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
Guardian Partners
- The Nathan P. Jacobs Foundation
- Venable LLP
- University of Baltimore Law School
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Burns White Attorneys at Law
- Ballard Rosenberg Golper & Savitt LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Blue Cotton Tech Services
- Dorsey & Whitney Foundation
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Perkins Coie Foundation
- Sutton Snipes
- Truist
- Weil, Gotshal, & Manges LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
- Sheppard Mullin
- National Association of Veteran County Service Officers (NACVSO)
Honor Guard
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Just Law
- Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
- National Organization of Veteran Advocates (NOVA)
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Veterans Law Office of Amy B. Kretkowski
- Kim Beckett, Esq.
- Siribuo Law
- Terracon, Inc.
- EagleBank
The organization is also grateful to our Veterans Service Organization (VSO) partners who provide both board leadership and program funding:
- The American Legion
- Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
- Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)
- Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA)
- National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP)
Thanks to this generous support, The Veterans Consortium is able to train volunteer attorneys to help Veterans with:
- Denied VA benefits cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims
- "Other Than Honorable" discharges related to PTSD/mental health crises
- Women Veterans' issues, including Military Sexual Trauma
- Citizenship through Service
#THEYFOUGHTFORUS - NOW WE FIGHT FOR THEM
SOURCE The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program
Share this article