The Vibe Fitness Opens New Space in Wilmette to Meet Demand for Feel-Good Fitness

Innovator in HITT & Strength Training Triples Studio Size to Accommodate Explosive Growth

WILMETTE, Ill., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Vibe , creator of feel-good fitness, is announcing the opening of a new space in Wilmette, Illinois. The Vibe, which has seen impressive demand since launching in 2023, combines the customization of personal training with the motivation of a group class environment. In just two years, The Vibe has increased class offerings by 190% and its team by 150%. The studio has offered more than 2,300 classes, supporting over 36,000 total attendees who come for HIIT, Strength, Sculpt, Bounce + Sculpt and Pilates classes.

"The Vibe has grown in ways we're incredibly proud of, and as demand has expanded for our approach focused on form and fun, so has our need to expand capacity to serve more people," said Lauren Edmonds, founder of The Vibe. "We are humbled by the response from the community. We know there are a lot of options when it comes to fitness today, which is why we customize our classes with safe, effective and empowering workouts that anyone can do."

Studies show that January is the single most popular month for new gym and fitness memberships, with roughly 12% of all new gym signups occurring in January as people pursue New Year goals. However, many people struggle to maintain consistency - nearly 14% of new members quit by the end of February, and roughly 50% of those who join in January discontinue their memberships within six months. The Vibe's approach aims to combat these drop-off trends by building fun and supportive fitness routines that keep people engaged beyond the first few weeks of the year. The new studio will also offer personal and small group training.

"With this launch, we're tripling the size of our studio and now offering classes in two dedicated spaces," Edmonds continued. "We want our workouts to be places people look forward to coming to and where fitness feels fun, social, and sustainable."

The company is also expanding its team , with the addition of beloved Chicago fitness pioneer Brent Locey. Locey, a NASM-certified trainer and Precision Nutrition coach, is a founding master instructor from SoulCycle Chicago and leads Build It Athletics.

"My background in athletics, from coaching USS swimming to AAU basketball in high school and college, allows me to elevate athletic potential in everyone," said Locey. "The Vibe aligns with my mission to help everyone, at every fitness level, discover their inner athlete and have fun with fitness."

Check out the new studio at 410 Ridge Road in Wilmette, and click here to book your first class for free. And for fitness tips, including how to kick off a healthy 2026 and stay on track, follow us on Instagram at @thevibe_fitness.

About The Vibe

The Vibe is the creator of feel good fitness that combines the customization of personal training with the motivation of a group class environment. Backed by decades of expertise in fitness and strength training, The Vibe understands the unique needs of its community and tailors its high-intensity interval training (HITT) & Strength classes to ensure they are safe, effective and empowering for everyone. With form and fun at the foundation, The Vibe is inspiring people at all stages to feel good about fitness. For more information, visit https://thevibefitness.com/ .

SOURCE The Vibe