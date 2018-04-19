The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.

10:22 ET

LIMERICK, Pa., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about May 31, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2018.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. As of March 31, 2018 The Victory Bank had total assets of $225.6 million, total deposits of $189.4 million, and total equity of $20.3 million. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-victory-bancorp-inc-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300633001.html

SOURCE The Victory Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.victorybank.com

Also from this source

Feb 12, 2018, 10:35 ET The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Obtains DTC Eligibility

Nov 08, 2017, 10:23 ET The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Initial Quarterly Cash...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.

10:22 ET