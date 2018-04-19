The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. As of March 31, 2018 The Victory Bank had total assets of $225.6 million, total deposits of $189.4 million, and total equity of $20.3 million. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-victory-bancorp-inc-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300633001.html

SOURCE The Victory Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.victorybank.com

