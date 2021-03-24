The Victory of Greenwood Reveals More Complete History Before and After 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Victory of Greenwood, a new book by Carlos Moreno, invites readers to learn more about the full history of the Greenwood community, aka "Black Wall Street," through the lives of some of its most prominent figures such as, John & Loula Williams, B.C. Franklin, and Rev. Ben H. Hill. This new collection of 20 historical biographies dispels myths and inaccuracies about the events leading up to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 via newly discovered primary sources, and shows Greenwood's local and national significance after its rebuilding, to today. Pre-sales for signed copies of the book are available now on the book's website.

The Victory of Greenwood

On June 2nd, 1921, the Red Cross began a relief effort from Booker T. Washington High School campus, the only buildings left undamaged by the attack on Greenwood. Meanwhile, residents started working on rebuilding their homes and entrepreneurs such as Loula Williams set about re-establishing their businesses. Attorney B. C. Franklin successfully sued the City of Tulsa, leading to Greenwood's revival, which lasted well into the late 1960s. People from the Greenwood area had a continuing impact on the world of music, the Civil Rights Movement, medical technology, and computer technology through the 1940s to the present day.

The Victory of Greenwood , a project of Spark Collaborative, LLC , will be published by All Souls ' book imprint, Jenkin Lloyd Jones Press, in late May of 2021, coinciding with the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The author learned about the history of Greenwood from the staff of Oklahoma's longest-running Black newspapers, The Oklahoma Eagle, while doing freelance design work for a 2002 special issue about the Massacre and its aftermath. Moreno says, "This work transcends the Massacre and the upcoming centennial. I wanted to write about the incredibly positive impact that Greenwood had, and still has, on the world, even after all attempts to destroy it."

Senior Minister Marlin Lavanhar, of All Souls, says, "This partnership is, in a very real sense, part of reconciling with our difficult and complex past and provides Tulsa and the nation with a more complete narrative of the history of Greenwood."

"The painstakingly documented nature of this work is one of the things that makes it so strong." Tim Madigan, author of The Burning: The Tulsa Race Riot of 1921

About Carlos Moreno:

Carlos Moreno is a graphic designer at CAP Tulsa, Oklahoma's largest anti-poverty nonprofit organization and a national leader in early childhood education. Carlos earned a Bachelor of Arts in Administrative Leadership in 2017 and a Master of Public Administration degree in 2020 from the University of Oklahoma. He currently serves on the board of the Urban Coders Guild, the Advisory Board for the City of Tulsa's Office of Performance Strategy and Innovation, the Gilcrease Museum Community Advisory Council, and the University of Central Oklahoma MPA Advisory Board.

