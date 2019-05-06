NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems (ITS) will drive the video management software market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of ITS enables users to manage traffic-related issues. ITS are integrated with video surveillance systems, which are used to provide live analytical solutions based on data feeds. Furthermore, it also provides the transportation administrator with prior information on traffic and real-time information from the video feeds of all the cameras installed. Therefore, the increasing adoption of ITS fuels the demand for video surveillance cameras integrated VMS. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the video management software market will register a CAGR of over 27% by 2023.



Market Overview



Increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems



One of the growth drivers of the global video management software market is the increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems. The increasing adoption of ITS fuels the demand for video surveillance cameras integrated with VMS, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The high initial license cost of VMS



One of the challenges in the growth of the global video management software market is the high initial license cost of VMS. The installation of VMS becomes a highly expensive task for residential end-users and small businesses, which is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. The increase in the strategic partnerships and alliances between the vendors in the market and other companies will lead to the development of innovative security solutions, which will support the growth of the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



