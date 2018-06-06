The Video Wall Experience Redefined: Prysm's LPD 6K Series Makes Public Debut at InfoComm 2018

The LPD 6K Series is targeted at experience/briefing centers, premium conference rooms and digital signage deployments. Unveiled in March, it eliminates the challenges associated with other video wall solutions, including:

Intruding seams/bezels

Lack of touch options or collaboration experiences in larger sized video walls

Poor quality viewing at multiple angles

Limited options for installation locations due to being too large to fit in elevators and small corridors

Since becoming available, Prysm has completed many customer installations of the new display at a variety of leading companies, from a top auto manufacturer to a premier consulting firm. Adding to this success, Daheng recently finished its first customer installation of the LPD 6K with People's Daily, one of China's largest newspaper groups.

"Today's enterprises are looking to encourage better workplace experiences. They require solutions that promote improved productivity and collaboration to drive business insights," said Amit Jain, CEO, Prysm. "To help meet global customer demand, we need to align with partners that have strong local presence in multiple countries, provide outstanding service and support, and have additional channel relationships. The LPD 6K provides another strong revenue opportunity for our partners, and we look forward to working with all of our key partners worldwide around new deployments."

Supporting Partner Quotes:

"FVC has partnered with Prysm in building a strong partner ecosystem in the MENA region for over two years now. FVC is excited about the launch of the LPD 6K. We see it filling a market opportunity for immersive displays in the 100 inches to 200 inches diagonal size range," said K.S. Parag, chairman, FVC. "We have a full set of complementary AV solutions to enable our channels and customers to enhance the LPD 6K technology offering in the emerging marketplace of experience centers and high-end boardrooms."

"Interactivity, stellar picture quality and energy efficiency are three of the top attributes our clients are asking for in next-generation video walls. The Prysm LPD 6K delivers an unparalleled experience, which is why we are seeing great demand for the solution from new and existing customers, such as People's Daily," said Macro Li, vice general manager, display technology division, Daheng.

During InfoComm 2018, Daheng and FVC will be available in the Prysm booth to meet with regional partners, customers and media by appointment.

Prysm InfoComm 2018 Demos, Activities and Customer Speaking Opportunities:

Demonstrations and Activities:

Prysm will showcase the new LPD 6K Series and the capabilities of its visual collaboration platform, the Prysm Application Suite

Series and the capabilities of its visual collaboration platform, the Prysm Application Suite The company will host booth happy hours on Wednesday, June 6 , and Thursday, June 7 , from 3:30 – 5 p.m. PT

, and , from 3:30 – Prysm technology will also be featured in Avocor's booth #N472

Customer Speaking Opportunities

Standard Process, a nutritional supplements provider, will speak about its experience using the LPD 6K Series in its new Media Learning Center on Wednesday, June 6 , at 3 p.m. PT and Thursday, June 7 , at 11 a.m. PT . Information about the Standard Process deployment can be found in the following case study.

For additional updates from Prysm at InfoComm 2018, follow the company on Twitter at @PrysmInc. The company will also be posting live image updates from the show floor on its Flickr page.

About Prysm

Prysm is a leading provider of large-format Laser Phosphor Displays (LPD), known as the LPD 6K Series, and Prysm Application Suite, a cloud-based, visual collaboration solution. Prysm solutions enable individuals and teams to see and interact with all their data, content and applications on displays of all sizes. By providing these always-on digital canvases, Prysm engages audiences, ignites innovative thinking, drives decisions, and transforms content into experiences. Customers using the LPD 6K Series benefit from interactive large-format single panel displays that offer a panoramic image uninterrupted by seams or bezels. Customers using the Prysm Application Suite software benefit from an open, enterprise-grade collaboration solution that integrates with existing tools and scales to hundreds or thousands of users.

Prysm was founded in 2005 in the Silicon Valley and has offices worldwide. Learn more at prysm.com. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact

Shannon Lyman

Director of Communications

+1 859-699-6891

SLyman@prysm.com

