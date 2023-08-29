THE VIDEO WORLD IS GROWING FAST: THE LONGTAIL OF CTV EXPANDS ITS REACH

FAST and Targeted Programming Consumption Accelerates, According to Comscore's 2023 State of Streaming Report

RESTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today released its 7th annual State of Streaming report, which shows a 21% increase in the number of CTV hours per household watched, rising almost 2B year-over-year in 2023, up from 9.6B to 11.5B (May '22-May '23) with ad supported services capturing the bulk of new viewing.

Americans are adopting ad-supported streaming services at a faster rate than non-ad subscription-based services.

The 2023 State of Streaming report examines the current state of streaming adoption, growth trends and services, to help brands and advertisers improve their reach and targeting.

While there is growth across the board, what is significant is that 75% of new hours were captured by providers beyond the top six apps - Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max/MAX and Disney+ - as FAST and Targeted Programming consumption accelerates.

"While the top US streaming services are keeping up with the demand for subscriptions, new growth can be observed in FAST streaming platforms like Roku, Pluto and Tubi which are increasingly consolidating their position in the household mix," said James Muldrow, Vice President, Product Management, Comscore. "At the same time, cable/satellite subscribers remain some of the most engaged users in the streaming landscape. With three cable/satellite providers in the Top 10 ranking of video services based on hours watched per household, these findings highlight the success of these providers in offering advertisers consistently engaged streaming audiences."

According to the analysis, the streaming audience size also continues to grow, up to 73% (YoY) from 69% in 2022.

Additional findings include:

Digital video is accelerating its growth: Hours watched on connected devices have risen 20% year-over-year with 81% of WiFi households now streaming on CTV.

Hours watched on connected devices have risen 20% year-over-year with 81% of WiFi households now streaming on CTV. US households are adopting ad-supported streaming services at a faster rate: CTV households streaming ad-supported streaming services reached 83.7M , a 17% increase (from 2021-2023), while households streaming non-ad-supported services reached 81.1M , a 9% increase.

CTV households streaming ad-supported streaming services reached , a 17% increase (from 2021-2023), while households streaming non-ad-supported services reached , a 9% increase. C onsumption of Targeted programming on FAST/Advertising-based Video on Demand services is accelerating: Hispanic households consume nearly twice as many hours of FAST content, increasing 81% year-on-year.

Hispanic households consume nearly twice as many hours of FAST content, increasing 81% year-on-year. Linear programming is evolving within the digital landscape : On the measure of content performance, 3 linear streaming providers are included in the Top 10 video services (MVPD streaming) on hours viewed per HH.

: On the measure of content performance, 3 linear streaming providers are included in the Top 10 video services (MVPD streaming) on hours viewed per HH. Cord Cutters have eclipsed traditional TV subscribers : As of May 2023 , 60% of CTV households are now cordless, compared to just 37% in May 2019 .

: As of , 60% of CTV households are now cordless, compared to just 37% in . Smart TVs are the dominant force for CTV streaming: Total households that stream content via Smart TVs increased 23% from May 2021 , followed by gaming consoles at 18%.

Comscore's State of Streaming includes trends from 2019 to 2023 across its Comscore CTV Intelligence™, Comscore Connected Home™, Comscore Video Metrix Multi-Platform, Shareablee US PowerRankings, Shareablee Social Dynamics and Shareablee Metrics & Trends solutions.

The 2023 State of Streaming findings will be presented during a live webinar at 2pm ET on August 29, 2023. To register, visit: https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Events-and-Webinars/Webinar/2023/2023-State-of-Streaming

