The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas Appoints John Paul Kirwan as Vice President of Operations

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas is pleased to announce the appointment of John Paul Kirwan to Vice President of Operations. Kirwan is eager to elevate The Villa Group's vacation experience and services to the highest hospitality standards.

With over 35 years of creating dream vacation experiences for families, The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas continue to receive accolades and awards year after year due to its position as a top collection of all-inclusive luxury resorts in Mexico, while also attracting the best talent. As the new Vice President of Operations. Kirwan brings more than two decades of experience managing hotels and resorts of various categories and sizes.

Kirwan launched his hospitality career in management as a Commissary Manager at Royal Resorts in Cancun, Mexico. Throughout his career, he continued to expand his portfolio and expertise in the development of financial strategies, management, marketing, hotel projects, crisis management, and calculation of hotel projects, as well as design and implementation of operation manuals, among other focuses.

"I look forward to continuing to grow The Villa Group Resorts & Spas brand, making it top of mind for guests looking for a unique and award-winning luxury vacation experience," said Kirwan.

From his more than 20 years of experience in managerial positions, Kirwan has garnered valuable leadership skills and has guided several luxury hospitality brands to success. In his last two positions, Kirwan was the Director of Resort Operations, where he managed a 16-hotel brand, and later held the position of Project Manager, working with over a thousand employees.

As the Vice President of Operations, Kirwan hopes to leverage his extensive experience and expertise in collaboration with his new team to create innovative initiatives and strategies that will significantly increase the value of The Villa Group brand. His goal is to ensure that the highest standards of hospitality continue to be maintained. Kirwan is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Los Cabos Hotel Association, as he is invested in the development of himself and others around him.

ABOUT THE VILLA GROUP BEACH RESORTS & SPAS

With 35 years of experience, The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas offer high-end and family-oriented, all-suite accommodations, facilities, and services at its diverse properties in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Riviera Nayarit, Cancun, and the Islands of Loreto. Learn more at www.villagroupresorts.com.

