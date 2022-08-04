The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas Presents Taste of Mexico: A Month-Long Celebration of Mexican Tradition

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas, a collection of luxury resorts located in Mexico's top beach destinations, celebrates its inaugural Taste of Mexico, a new program honoring rich Mexican cultural traditions with immersive experiences offered across its portfolio.

Mexican culture takes center stage this September during Taste of Mexico presented by The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas, with traditional Mexican food festivals, vibrant theme nights, cooking and mixology classes, entertainment, sports, and family-fun activities, all to honor Mexico's most patriotic month. The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas presents Taste of Mexico, an immersive cultural experience, all month long in September at Villa del Palmar Puerto Vallarta, Mexican Experience by Villa del Palmar, Villa del Palmar Flamingos, Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit, Villa del Palmar Los Cabos and Villa La Valencia Los Cabos.

During Mexico's most patriotic month, authentic Mexican culture will take center stage at Villa del Palmar Puerto Vallarta, Mexican Experience by Villa del Palmar, Villa del Palmar Flamingos, Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit, Villa del Palmar Los Cabos and Villa La Valencia Los Cabos. As a nod to Mexican Independence Day on September 16, all month guests can explore exquisite culinary experiences featuring traditional Mexican food festivals, vibrant theme nights, cooking and mixology classes, entertainment, sports, and family-fun activities, all embodied in the all-inclusive vacation packages available.

As for gastronomy, Taste of Mexico will include food festivals and themed buffets with delicacies from all over Mexico, such as a Broth and Stew Festival, Mole Festival, Ceviche Festival and of course, the fan favorite, Taco Festival. Guests can try their culinary skills in cooking classes, where they will learn to prepare an authentic Mexican guacamole and superb salsas in a traditional molcajete, or even learn how to fix their favorite drinks with Tequila and Mezcal. The little ones will have so much fun preparing their very own Mexican pizza or delicious cookies.

The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas' all-inclusive vacation packages have never been so packed with opportunities for adventure. From early morning stretching sessions facing the ocean, to kayak and paddleboard tours, or fun water volleyball games and "donkey" races, the Taste of Mexico activities program has something for everyone. If relaxation is on the agenda, the program includes Pickleball, Spanish lessons, or handmade bracelet making to craft the perfect souvenir. Additional options include learning how to design a Piñata or play Loteria, the most famous Mexican card game.

Of course, the celebration would not be complete without a Night Under the Stars over the Mexican sky. Every night is theme night, with live shows, music, and entertainment for the whole family, from karaoke night to movie night. An authentic Mexican party is a must-see, with live Mariachi and folkloric dances.

Not to be missed, the Taste of Mexico experience is included when booking an All-Inclusive package. For room-only bookings, guests can enjoy Taste of Mexico at a special price.

Villa de Palmar Puerto Vallarta and Mexican Experience by Villa del Palmar : https://vallarta.villadelpalmar.com/taste-of-mexico

: https://vallarta.villadelpalmar.com/taste-of-mexico Villa del Palmar Flamingos: https://flamingos.villadelpalmar.com/taste-of-mexico

Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit: https://rivieranayarit.villalaestancia.com/blog/events/taste-of-mexico-the-best-way-to-experience-mexican-traditions

Villa del Palmar Los Cabos: https://cabo.villadelpalmar.com/blog/news/come-and-celebrate-mexico-with-us

Villa La Valencia Los Cabos: https://villalavalencia.com/blog/events/celebrate-mexican-holidays-with-the-taste-of-mexico

