The Villa Group Resorts Invite You to Gather Your Tribe with Mexico Vacation Program

Book a Big Family Vacation Hassle-Free to Los Cabos or Riviera Nayarit

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Villa Group, renowned for its collection of beachfront resorts across Mexico, is thrilled to unveil its latest offering: the Gather Your Tribe program, meticulously crafted for unforgettable family reunions. With a commitment to providing exceptional experiences, this initiative aims to cater to families seeking an extraordinary getaway.

The Villa Group, renowned for its collection of beachfront resorts across Mexico, is thrilled to unveil its latest offering: the Gather Your Tribe program, meticulously crafted for unforgettable family reunions. The program is designed to streamline the booking process, removing contractual obligations, and ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for all. From today until June 30th, 2024, large families can take advantage of the Gather Your Tribe program when booking between 4 and 9 rooms, unlocking exclusive perks at Villa La Estancia Los Cabos, Villa La Valencia Los Cabos, Villa del Arco Cabo San Lucas, and Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit.

From today until June 30th, 2024, large families can take advantage of this opportunity when booking between 4 and 9 rooms, unlocking exclusive perks at Villa La Estancia Los Cabos, Villa La Valencia Los Cabos, Villa del Arco Cabo San Lucas, and Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit. The program is designed to streamline the booking process, removing contractual obligations, and ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for all.

Gather Your Tribe and Craft Your Memories

With the idea that families should be able to gather for a vacation together without any hassle, these all-inclusive family resorts are offering additional perks for groups booking between four and nine of the hotels' rooms. The booking period is available now through June 30, 2024, with a minimum length of stay of three or more nights, for travel anytime between April 1st, 2024 and December 19th, 2025.

The Gather Your Tribe program includes:

Additional space for reconnection: upgrade from two single-room reservations into one Two-Bedroom Suite.

Special amenities for those celebrating birthdays or anniversaries.

Family Event Day: Enjoy a one-hour photo session, followed by a semi-private cocktail and dinner reservation at one of the resort restaurants for up to 20 people.

The Best Places for Big Family Vacations

With spacious family suites, which are well above the industry standard, diverse culinary experiences, exceptional hospitality, and a plethora of onsite activities, it is easy for everyone to have a good time. At an additional cost, groups can enjoy exclusive activities such as gourmet experiences, wine or Tequila tastings, and in-suite chef services. Other activities include spa treatments and cultural tours to enhance their stay. When booking family reunions at The Villa Group Resorts, guests can rest assured knowing their group vacation is in the best hands.

For more information, visit https://villagroupresorts.com , or to make a reservation, contact the Call Center at 1-800-831-1191.

About The Villa Group:

The Villa Group is a leading luxury resort collection with an exceptional portfolio of beachfront properties in Mexico. With a commitment to providing extraordinary experiences and unparalleled service, The Villa Group Resorts offers guests a wide range of amenities, world-class dining options, and breathtaking ocean views. From the pristine shores of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit to the captivating landscapes of Los Cabos, The Villa Group invites guests to discover the ultimate vacation experiences.

SOURCE The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas