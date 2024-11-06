The Villa Group Resorts Launches Black Friday 2024 Sale with Unmatched Family Offers

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At The Villa Group Resorts, we are excited to announce the launch of our highly anticipated Black Friday sale. These Black Friday hotel deals will allow families to enjoy exceptional discounts, special benefits, and unforgettable moments designed for all ages at our resorts. Six of these have been recognized in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024. Located in Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, and Riviera Nayarit, these award-winning destinations provide the perfect setting for unforgettable all-inclusive family vacations.

Experience an all-inclusive getaway where every detail is covered. With Black Friday & Cyber Day discounts around, it's the perfect time to book at The Villa Group Resorts.

A Resort Experience Tailored for Families

The Villa Group Resorts are the ideal choice for families seeking more than just a place to stay. With our Ultimate Family Program, you can enjoy the convenience of babysitting services, children's amenities, and spacious suites designed for ultimate relaxation and family bonding. Everything you need is right here—so you can simply unwind and thoroughly enjoy each moment together at our beachfront resorts with inviting pools, serene spas, and gourmet dining without needing to step outside.

Award-Winning Destinations with Extra Perks

Discover the perfect getaway at our celebrated resorts, where award-winning luxury meets exceptional family experiences. This Black Friday, indulge in added benefits that guarantee a carefree stay surrounded by every imaginable family amenity, service, and activity. Recognized as some of the top destinations in Western Mexico, our resorts offer more than just a vacation—they provide a sanctuary where every moment feels extraordinary.

"At The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas, we understand the importance of creating memorable family experiences. Our Black Friday sale is not just about special rates; it's about offering families the opportunity to enjoy award-winning hospitality, tailored amenities, and the comfort of our spacious suites. We're committed to delivering exceptional value and unforgettable moments for families of all sizes, making every stay extraordinary."

— Sasa Milojevic, COO of The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas

We invite you to watch for our upcoming Black Friday Mexico vacation package details. This limited-time opportunity will provide families with unique offers and the best experiences across The Villa Group's resorts in Mexico:

Villa La Estancia Cabo

Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit

Villa del Palmar Cabos San Lucas

Villa Del Palmar Puerto Vallarta

Villa del Palmar Flamingos

Villa la Valencia Los Cabos

Villa del Arco Cabo San Lucas

For more information about our Black Friday offer or to make a reservation, visit https://villagroupresorts.com/specials

About The Villa Group Resorts:

The Villa Group Resorts is a collection of award-winning resorts in Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos. With a commitment to exceptional service and hospitality, The Villa Group Resorts provide guests with unforgettable experiences in stunning beachfront settings. Each resort offers a range of world-class amenities, including gourmet dining options, rejuvenating spas, and exciting recreational activities.

Media Contact:

Estefania de Paz

PR Coordinator The Villa Group Resorts

Phone: +1 800 831 1191

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Villa Group Resorts