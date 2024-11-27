The Villa Group Resorts Launches Black Friday Sale with Unmissable Family-Focused Perks

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Villa Group Resorts, Mexico's leading collection of luxury beachfront resorts, announces its Black Friday Sale starting tomorrow with exclusive discounts and perks tailored for families seeking unforgettable vacation experiences. Families can enjoy up to 30% savings and various offers to make every stay seamless and enjoyable. Discover all the details, including exciting perks like a romantic dinner, complimentary tour, relaxing massage, and exclusive children's amenities.

Enjoy an all-inclusive escape with Black Friday discounts. Now is the perfect time to book your getaway at The Villa Group Resorts.

Up to 30% Off + Unmatched Perks for All Ages

Families can look forward to an all-inclusive escape with benefits designed for every member. Here's a breakdown of what's included:

Up to 30% Discount – Take advantage of exceptional savings, perfect for planning your family getaway.

– Take advantage of exceptional savings, perfect for planning your family getaway. Complimentary Relaxing Massage – Rejuvenate with a complimentary massage.

– Rejuvenate with a complimentary massage. Romantic Dinner for Two – Savor a memorable evening with a complimentary romantic dinner in a stunning ambiance.

– Savor a memorable evening with a complimentary romantic dinner in a stunning ambiance. Free Canopy Tour – Embark on an adventure through Mexico's stunning landscapes with a guided Canopy tour, showcasing your destination's natural beauty.

– Embark on an adventure through stunning landscapes with a guided Canopy tour, showcasing your destination's natural beauty. Children's Amenities – Enjoy various children's amenities, ensuring the youngest guests have everything they need for a delightful stay.

– Enjoy various children's amenities, ensuring the youngest guests have everything they need for a delightful stay. Babysitting Services (Available at Villa del Arco and Villa La Valencia) – Give parents a chance to unwind with our babysitting services, allowing them to take a break knowing their children are in good hands.

Discover New Destinations with The Villa Group

For travelers who have seen California, The Caribbean, or Cancun, it's time to explore Mexico's hidden gems like Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, and Riviera Nayarit. The Villa Group's properties provide unique experiences away from the typical tourist trails. Plus, spacious 1, 2, and even 3-bedroom suites allow families to relax, reconnect, and enjoy resort activities without stepping outside.

"At The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas, our Black Friday sale offers families more than just special rates; it's about delivering unparalleled experiences that feel as comfortable and enjoyable as home," says Sasa Milojevic, COO of The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas. "We've designed this sale to provide every family with unforgettable moments, tailored services, and the best amenities at our award-winning resorts."

Book Now and Travel Between November 1, 2024, and December 19, 2025

This limited-time Black Friday 2024 Sale offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the best of Mexico's resorts, all while enjoying exclusive benefits crafted just for you. Book early to secure your suite. Explore the resorts!

https://villagroupresorts.com/specials

Villa La Estancia Cabo

Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit

Villa del Palmar Cabos San Lucas

Villa Del Palmar Puerto Vallarta

Villa del Palmar Flamingos

Villa la Valencia Los Cabos

Villa del Arco Cabo San Lucas

About The Villa Group Resorts:

The Villa Group Resorts is a collection of award-winning resorts in Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos. With a commitment to exceptional service and hospitality, The Villa Group Resorts provide guests with unforgettable experiences in stunning beachfront settings. Each resort offers a range of world-class amenities, including gourmet dining options, rejuvenating spas, and exciting recreational activities.

