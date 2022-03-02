The Village at Providence Point Receives Planning Commission Approval

Planned-Unit Development Application Garners Unanimous Approval

FREDERICK, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 17, The City of Annapolis's Planning Commission unanimously voted to approve the planned-unit development application for The Village at Providence Point—A National Lutheran Community (Providence Point).

After five rounds of public hearings and more than a decade of work, Providence Point is on its way to becoming the newest continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Annapolis, Maryland. Located at the intersection of Spa Road and Forest Drive, Providence Point is slated to include 272 independent living apartments and 30 cottages, along with 48 health care suites.

"It is time for us to celebrate this major milestone and begin our next chapter," Cyndi Walters, National Lutheran Communities & Services' (NLCS) president and chief executive officer said. "This would not have been possible without the unwavering support of future residents and our incredibly dedicated staff and project team."

The project first began in 2011 under the helm of NLCS' Former President & CEO Larry Bradshaw, who retired in August 2021, but has continued to spearhead Providence Point as an advisor.

"While this has been a challenging journey, we always believed in this vision for Providence Point and how it will serve older adults and the greater Annapolis community," Bradshaw said. "This has finally become a reality because of the collaboration between our project team, the City of Annapolis and community members."

On the 175-acre site, approximately 124 acres will be preserved in perpetuity through conservation easements and restricted deed covenants. The project features numerous green initiatives including, one-to-one reforestation, prioritization of specimen trees, 62,000 square feet of green roofs, 79 micro-bioretention facilities, stream restoration, and 15,300 square feet of porous pavement driveways.

NLCS joined the project in March of 2011, when it was a proposed mixed-used development formerly known as Crystal Spring Annapolis and the CCRC was known as The Village at Crystal Spring. In 2016, NLCS took over as the developer and announced in early 2017 that development plans would focus exclusively on the CCRC, dropping all other mixed-use components. That same year NLCS unveiled the new name for the project, The Village at Providence Point, paying homage to the historical name of Annapolis.

About National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS)

Based in Frederick, Maryland, NLCS is a not-for-profit, faith-based ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's (ELCA) Delaware-Maryland, Metropolitan Washington, D.C. and Virginia Synods, serving people of all beliefs. With over 130-years' experience, NLCS honors, inspires and supports choice and opportunity in partnership with older adults. Entities affiliated with National Lutheran include The Village at Rockville in Rockville, Maryland, The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, Virginia, The Village at Orchard Ridge and myPotential at Home in Winchester, Virginia, The Village at Augsburg in Baltimore, Maryland (also affiliated with Lutheran Church Missouri Synod), The Village at Providence Point in Annapolis, Maryland (subject to Maryland Department of Aging approval). For more information, visit www.nationallutheran.org.



