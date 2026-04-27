The Village at Willow Crossings Named Among Nation's Best in 2026 U.S. News & World Report Senior Living Ratings

Resident & Family Feedback Earns Mansfield Senior Independent Living

and Assisted Living Community Top Honors

MANSFIELD, Mass., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Village at Willow Crossings, a Benchmark Independent Living, Assisted Living and Mind & Memory Care community, has been recognized as one of the best senior living communities in both Massachusetts and the nation, earning top honors in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living ratings.

Selected from more than 800 communities statewide, The Village at Willow Crossings distinguished itself through exceptional feedback from residents and their families. The community is also the only one in the greater Mansfield area to receive this prestigious recognition.

Willow Crossings achieved "Best" status by earning the highest possible rating in all care levels – Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. Survey responses highlighted outstanding performance in key areas including safety, quality of care, community leadership, staff, value and overall resident experience.

Willow Crossings is owned and operated by Benchmark Senior Living, which manages communities across the Northeast. It is one of 49 Benchmark communities recognized this year.

"This recognition is a testament to the trust that residents and their families place in us and the extraordinary work of our associates," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark Senior Living. "At Benchmark, we are driven every day to raise the standard for what senior living can and should be – creating communities where seniors truly thrive."

Located off I-495 near Mansfield Center, Willow Crossings has provided trusted care to local seniors for more than 27 years. The community offers care that spans independent living, independent assisted living and memory care assisted living for those living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Residents who need it benefit from 24/7 personalized support tailored to their individual needs.

Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with private apartments, chef-prepared meals served all-day, on-site supportive healthcare services, scheduled transportation and a full calendar of social and wellness programs offered in many common spaces set on 20 scenic acres. An indoor swimming pool, English pub, tea and recreation rooms, wellness and fitness centers, a hair salon, spacious living areas, feature-rich outdoor spaces and more help foster connection and engagement.

Willow Crossings' personalized Mind & Memory Care program for those living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia is delivered within a thoughtfully designed secure neighborhood that fosters both independence and meaningful connection. Specially trained associates provide round-the-clock, needs-based care in private apartments, complemented by engaging daily programs that support cognitive function and overall well-being.

For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has helped consumers make informed decisions across critical life moments, from choosing a college or hospital to selecting a senior living community.

Now in its fifth year, the Best Senior Living ratings are based on objective, data-driven analysis of resident and family survey feedback from hundreds of thousands of respondents nationwide. Only communities that meet U.S. News' rigorous standards earn a "Best" designation.

In addition to its overall recognition, Willow Crossings was also honored for Independent Living – Food & Dining, placing it among the top 25% of communities evaluated nationwide in this category.

"Choosing a senior living community is a significant life decision for older adults and their families. U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings provide a transparent, data-driven tool to help families identify the highest-quality care available," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "We commend the communities that have earned this distinction, which reflects a deep commitment to resident well-being and exceptional service."

For more information about The Village at Willow Crossings, click here.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

SOURCE The Village at Willow Crossings