The Village School Announces Bill Delbrugge as New Head of School

"We look forward to Bill serving as the new Head of The Village School," said Ann McPhee, regional managing director, Nord Anglia Education. "Bill's education philosophy is closely aligned with ours and is founded on developing a successful educational environment strengthened by strong school community spirit. He believes in close collaboration between parents and students as well as motivating students to improve their learning so they can become positive role models in their local communities and society."

In his most recent position as the founding headmaster at the Dunecrest American School in Dubai, Delbrugge developed a culture of educational excellence where students were known as positive and active community members. Before this, he served as headmaster at The American International School in Egypt, and as superintendent of Flagler County Public Schools in Palm Coast, Florida.

"I am extremely proud and honored to be joining The Village School as the new head of school," said Delbrugge. "The history, community, and mission of The Village School is second to none. The school's mission matches my own personal philosophy as an educator and I am impressed with the international community that is committed to developing inquisitive lifelong learners with a global perspective. This outlook is even more important now as we prepare our students to lead in an ever-changing world."

While in his role as headmaster with The American International School in Egypt, Delbrugge's team grew the school from 1,100 students to its current student enrollment of 3,500 students located across two campuses. Delbrugge also led the teachers and students to achieve a 100% pass rate with the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program four years in a row.

In addition to serving as headmaster and superintendent, Delbrugge's career has included time spent as the director of research and reporting at the Georgia Department of Education, and the president of the Mediterranean Association of International Schools. He began his career as a teacher and band director in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Delbrugge received his Bachelors of Science in music education from the University of Tennessee and his Masters of Science in educational leadership from Trevecca University in Nashville, Tennessee. He has served as adjunct faculty at Daytona State College, as a founding board member for American Foreign Academic Research (AFAR), and as a Department of Juvenile Justice Circuit board member.

About The Village School

The Village School is an American school with an international perspective. Located in the energy corridor in Houston, Texas, our private school is home to a collaborative, supportive and diverse community. We pride ourselves on outstanding academic achievement, global integration, faculty excellence, and a personalized approach to teaching and learning. Recognized for our excellence in STEAM education, world-class internships and differentiated programs, we offer a rigorous but nurturing individualized environment. We offer a rich selection of arts, athletics and community service activities together with real world experiences and prepare our students for the best colleges and universities through our individualized learning path and highly qualified faculty. Students can choose a variety of tracks according to their unique passions including the International Baccalaureate Diploma and the Entrepreneurship Diploma Program. Learn more at: thevillageschool.com

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 73 schools across 30 countries. Our schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high quality, transformational education to 67,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. We offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, amongst others.

Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer our students unforgettable experiences through our partnerships with world-renowned institutions The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UNICEF. As part of the NAE family, every student can connect and collaborate on our bespoke Global Campus platform to bring their learning to life beyond the classroom.

For more information, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com .

