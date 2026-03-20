The Villages Leadership Expresses Optimistic Support for Proposed TVH Settlement Agreement

The Villages Health (TVH) Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Case Nears Envisioned Resolution

ORLANDO, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to a federal bankruptcy court filing today that requests court approval of a settlement agreement in the bankruptcy proceedings of the former Villages Health system (TVH), the leadership of The Villages expressed support and optimism for the proposed resolution.

"We are encouraged by the continued positive progress toward a final resolution in this case, and we are confident that this proposed agreement creates value and provides finality for the parties involved," said Robert Chandler IV, CEO of The Villages. "Our sole motivation throughout this process has remained consistent: Ensuring the very best in comprehensive healthcare for everyone who has placed their trust in this community as their home. As this process enters a new phase, we are grateful, first and foremost, that residents of The Villages have continued to receive the quality healthcare they expect and deserve."

The proposed settlement, which was filed earlier today in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida, will require final approval from the judge overseeing the case.

Via the proposed settlement, the Developer of The Villages has agreed to provide $80 million of value to the now former TVH. The cash amounts paid will be utilized for, among other things, payment of claims through the TVH plan of liquidation. This proposed settlement is also supported by the Department of Justice, which will file a statement in support of the resolution.

The resolution submitted Friday is independent of and reached separately from a final agreement between TVH and the Department of Justice, through which the former health system has agreed that the federal government shall have an allowed claim in the TVH bankruptcy case to resolve TVH's self-investigated and self-reported Medicare billing issues.

TVH leadership initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in July 2025 following the discovery of the Medicare billing issue, which TVH voluntarily disclosed to the federal government in December 2024. In November 2025, CenterWell Senior Primary Care completed its purchase of TVH. Health care operations across the community have continued, intact, throughout the entirety of this complex process. The Villages community has received non-stop quality care from very same doctors and providers they had come to know over nearly the last decade and a half, now under the CenterWell operating umbrella.

ABOUT THE VILLAGES

Family-owned and operated for more than 50 years, The Villages® is the #1 master-planned 55+ community in the world. The Villages, located in Central Florida, is comprised of nearly 85,000 homes with lifestyle amenities and conveniences that serve its 165,000+ residents.

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SOURCE The Villages