The Villas at Brookview Earns AHCA/NCAL Achievement in Quality Award and 5-Star CMS Rating

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Villas at Brookview (Brookview), a Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) ran by Monarch Healthcare Management, has received two of the highest quality honors available in post-acute and long-term care.

The Villas at Brookview (logo) The Villas at Brookview was honored by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) as a recipient of the association's Silver - Achievement in Quality Award, and also received a Five-Star Overall Rating from the Center for Medicare Services (CMS).

In June, the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) recently announced recipients of the 2024 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award. Brookview was one of three SNFs in the state to receive this distinction, which is the second of three progressive awards available through the AHCA/NCAL Quality Award Program.

Ashley Linkert, LNHA, Administrator at Brookview summarizes the importance of this milestone. "This award demonstrates Brookview's dedication to providing quality care and continuous performance improvement. The program application process gave us an opportunity to reflect on our facility's unique characteristics and other factors contributing to our performance and health care outcomes."

In July, the Center for Medicare Services (CMS), the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services responsible for ensuring that nursing homes meet certain quality standards, recently gave Brookview a five-star Overall rating. The CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System is used by consumers, their families, and caregivers to evaluate nursing homes. A five-star rating shows above average quality across three domains: state-administered health inspections, staffing, and resident-level quality measures.

"This achievement is a credit to years of passionate work put in by our dedicated staff for our residents," says Linkert. "While we were delighted to hear we achieved this rating, it only goes to show what our staff and residents have always known. Some of the best skilled nursing care in the United States happens right here in Golden Valley at the Villas at Brookview."

About the Villas at Brookview

The Villas at Brookview, one of 60+ senior care communities managed by Monarch Healthcare Management, is a patient-focused skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term care facility in Golden Valley, Minnesota. For more information, visit https://www.monarchmn.com/the-villas-at-brookview.

Learn how Monarch Healthcare Management is changing healthcare delivery in Minnesota at https://www.monarchmn.com

For more information on the AHCA/NCAL Quality Award Program, visit https://www.ahcancal.org/Quality/National-Quality-Award-Program/

For more information on the CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System, visit https://www.cms.gov/medicare/health-safety-standards/certification-compliance/five-star-quality-rating-system

SOURCE Monarch Healthcare Management LLC