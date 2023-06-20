THE VINOY RESORT & GOLF CLUB INTRODUCES HIGH TEA AND HISTORIC TOURS

For the First Time a Luxurious High Tea Experience Is Available in St. Petersburg, Accompanied by a History Tour at the Iconic Resort

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, Autograph Collection is bringing a new historic tour and high tea experience to downtown St. Petersburg, immersing guests and locals in the resort's rich history. The History Tours and High Tea experience comes as The Vinoy debuts its revitalized onsite History Gallery, part of the resort's comprehensive renovation that was revealed in April 2023.

The iconic resort, which opened its doors on New Year's Eve in 1925, has decades of stories captured within its pink walls, including hosting U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes, and even serving as military housing in the 1940s. Now locals and guests can take a step back in time with an exclusive luxury guided tour of the resort's nearly 100-year history. This museum quality gallery will cater to small groups led by highly trained on-site Docents. These specialized Docents will tell intimate stories as they guide guests through archival photos and memorabilia dating back to 1925.

Following the hour-long history tour, a luxe high tea – the only high tea offering in downtown St. Pete – will be served on the Mezzanine. Guests will sip a fragrant cup of Earl Grey as they enjoy classic afternoon tea noshes including elegant finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and delectable, sweet treats from the Vinoy's renowned pastry team, all served on The Vinoy's signature historic china.

The History Tour and High Tea experience is offered Thursdays – Sundays from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. Pricing starts at $109 per person ($55 for children 12 and under) and can be booked via the resort's concierge by calling 1.727.404.5252.

For more information, please visit https://thevinoy.com/experiences/history-tour-high-tea/

About The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection

The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection is a classic and beloved downtown St. Petersburg landmark standing as a pillar of the community and a beacon for travelers since its New Year's Eve opening in 1925. Known for its signature pink façade, Mediterranean Revival style and old-Florida hospitality, the 354-room resort recently emerged from a thoughtful renovation and rebrand, joining Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands The new, sophisticated aesthetic reflects The Vinoy's timeless glamour and tips its hat to a longstanding legacy. The Vinoy is the only luxurious resort on Florida's west coast with a combination of elegant rooms and suites; a lush poolscape with private cabanas; an on-site marina; diverse on-site dining experiences, including a French inspired patisserie and marina-facing indoor/outdoor restaurant; an 18-hole championship golf course; a tennis complex; a brand new holistic spa and wellness center; a high-end boutique from Tampa Bay local Sunni Spencer; and over 60,000 square feet of spectacular indoor and outdoor event space – all within walking distance to diverse cultural attractions. If walls could talk, The Vinoy's would have endless stories to share thanks to a rich history that includes hosting U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes, and even serving as military housing in the 1940s. Continuing its renovation in 2023, The Vinoy will soon welcome a poolside restaurant with nods to Latin American cuisine and traditions, as well as a brand-new upscale dining outlet, continuing to live up to its legacy as the vibrant centerpiece of a revitalized St. Petersburg and graciously inviting generations of guests for years to come.

Media Contact:

QUINN PR

[email protected]

212.868.1900

SOURCE The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection