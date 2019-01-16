The Vinum Project Launches for Sophisticated Home Decor

"Wine is a unifier. It's something that your Aunt in Texas shares in common with your BFF in LA and your odd colleague at work. It's a common denominator for bringing people together in a world that can feel very divided these days. Yet when we think about wine, most of the images that are top of mind are largely outdated, white table clothes, etc. - so out of touch with the real humans diving in to experiences and cultures surrounding the amazing world of wine. Our offering combines sophisticated elements of wine and the wine industry with bold pops of color and different perspectives that embody a young and fresh outlook, said Vanessa Price , Founder of The Vinum Project.

The Vinum Project is a visual series created by a dynamic best friends since childhood duo. Vanessa Price, Creative and Art Director, is a 15-year veteran of the wine business in NYC and felt compelled by her years of watching dull depictions of wine that seemed so out of touch with her and all of her contemporaries and was inspired to change that. Michelle McSwain is a life-long photographer and long-time creator of alternative platforms for creating new perspectives through the camera lens. Together, they are creating imagery that speaks to a generation of wine drinkers living in the real world - and who want wine to be a part of their real lives.



The Vinum Project's prints are great for friends, parents, newlyweds, new apartment leasers; anyone who enjoys wine and pretty things. They have created a limited series of Fine Art pieces printed in a new wave technology of HD printing as well as a photo print series that won't break the bank but will definitely over deliver in the surprise department upon opening.

Vanessa is also a wine columnist for NY Magazine and a Diploma graduate of and instructor for The Wine & Spirit Education Trust®. Her partner, professional lifestyle and portrait photographer, Michelle McSwain, is co- inventor of the mobile App PABLO, known for its patented long exposure photo and video technology.

Media Inquiries, please contact:

Beatriz.arana@energiacommunications.com

SOURCE The Vinum Project