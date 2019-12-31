NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast for vinyl flooring in the construction market to 2024 by product (vinyl sheet, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl composite tile), end use (residential and non-residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835584/?utm_source=PRN



The future of the vinyl flooring market looks promising with opportunities in residential and non-residential applications. The vinyl flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $17.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in residential construction and renovation activities.



Emerging trends in the vinyl flooring market, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing adoption of loose lay flooring - an innovative form of luxury vinyl tile and increasing demand for phthalate-free vinyl flooring. Shaw Industries, Tarkett, Mohawk Industries, Gerflor, and Mannington Mills are among the major suppliers of vinyl flooring.



The study includes the vinyl flooring in the construction market size and forecast for the vinyl flooring in the construction market through 2024, segmented by product, end use and the region as follows:



Vinyl Flooring in the Construction Market by Product [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Vinyl SheetVinyl Composite Tile Vinyl Composite Tile



Vinyl Flooring in the Construction Market by End Use [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

ResidentialNon- Residential



Vinyl Flooring in the Construction Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the vinyl flooring in the construction companies profiled in this report include Shaw Industries, Inc.,Tarkett, Armstrong World Industries, Inc.,Mannington Mills, Inc., Forbo Holding AG and others.



The analyst forecasts that the vinyl sheet will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their superior properties such as water-resistance, slip resistance, and ease of maintenance.



Within this market, vinyl flooring for non-residential will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for luxury vinyl tiles in non-residential buildings, such as offices, hotels, educational institutions, and hospitals.



APAC will remain the largest region due to the growth in the construction industry and changing lifestyle. North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising investments in single-family constructions in this region.



Some of the features of "Vinyl Flooring in the Construction Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Vinyl flooring in the construction market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M sqm) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by product and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Vinyl flooring in the construction market size by product and end use industry in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Vinyl flooring in the construction market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of vinyl flooring in the construction market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of vinyl flooring in the construction market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the vinyl flooring market by product (vinyl sheet, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl composite tile), end use (residential and non-residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being initiated by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835584/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

