The VIP Seat Podcast Records Episode at 43,000 Feet Aboard AB Jets Challenger 3500

Leading business aviation podcast partners with Memphis-based charter operator for a live in-flight recording

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIP Seat, one of the fastest-growing aviation podcasts, recorded a full episode live at 43,000 feet aboard an AB Jets aircraft. The in-flight recording represents a first-of-its-kind sponsor activation for the podcast and a milestone in business aviation media.

Co-hosts Jessie Naor and Preston Holland with AB Jets new Challenger 3500

Hosts Jessie Naor and Preston Holland produced the episode while cruising at flight level 430, broadcasting from AB Jets' brand-new Bombardier Challenger 3500, a super-midsize jet that entered its owned and operated fleet as part of the operator's recent expansion in addition to its legacy Learjet 60 platform.

"When AB Jets came to us with the idea, we immediately said 'We're In.'," said Preston Holland, co-host of The VIP Seat and President of Prestige Aircraft Finance. "Recording a full episode at 43,000 feet is perfect sponsor activation for an operator welcoming a new fleet expansion."

Jessie Naor, co-host of the show and founder of Private Aviation Safety Alliance (PASA). "For executives, time is money, and the ability to conduct business seamlessly, even when you're flying across the world, is why this industry is expanding."

The activation highlights a growing trend in business aviation marketing, where operators are moving beyond traditional advertising to create experiential content that showcases their aircraft and service firsthand. For AB Jets, the partnership offered a platform to introduce its new Challenger 3500 fleet to a highly targeted audience of aviation professionals, aircraft owners, and charter customers.

"This milestone in our ongoing fleet expansion is worthy of a BIG announcement. So, we took N375AB up and filmed the first-ever podcast recorded at altitude." Said Kelley Taylor, Director of Strategic Communications. "We wrote the story in sky during a three-hour mission spanning 1,290 nautical miles, tracing letters 40 miles high. This activation was especially meaningful because of Jessie and Preston's expertise, they have the unique ability to frame conversation and translate complex topics into conversations the industry can genuinely learn from."

The Challenger 3500 has a range of approximately 3,400 nautical miles, a top speed of Mach 0.83, and a cabin altitude of 4,850 feet at 41,000 feet. AB Jets recently added three new Challenger 3500s to its fleet, marking a significant expansion for the 25-year-old company.

The episode is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at thevipseat.com.

About The VIP Seat

The VIP Seat is a weekly business aviation podcast and newsletter hosted by Jessie Naor and Preston Holland. The show delivers industry news, deal analysis, and commentary for aviation professionals.

About AB Jets

Founded in 1999 by Andrew Bettis, AB Jets is a boutique private jet charter company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. AB Jets has grown from a single-aircraft operation into one of the largest Learjet 60 operators in the country, now expanding into the super-midsize category with three new Bombardier Challenger 3500 aircraft.

The VIP Seat Media Contact:

Jessica Naor

The VIP Seat Podcast

[email protected]

AB Jets Media Contact:

Kelley Taylor

AB Jets

[email protected]

SOURCE The VIP Seat