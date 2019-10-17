The Viral and Non-viral Vector Manufacturing Market is Anticipated to Grow at an Annualized Rate of Over 20%, Claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030 (Focus on AAV, Adenoviral, Lentiviral, Retroviral, Plasmid DNA and Other Vectors)" report to its list of offerings.

Currently, biopharmaceutical developers are plagued by high development costs, complex production protocols and the need for specialized equipment, in order to ensure the safety and quality of complex biological interventions, such as cell and gene therapies. Consequently, a number of innovator companies have demonstrated a preference for outsourcing vector manufacturing, a key aspect of advanced, genetically-modified product development, to contract service providers.

Key Market Insights

The market is fragmented, with over 180 industry players and non-industry players

Over 50% of industry players are large or mid-sized firms. In recent years, the growing demand for vectors has spurred the establishment of several start-ups, as well. Further, more than 80 non-industry players, including universities, research institutes and hospitals, are also currently involved in producing viral vectors or plasmid DNA for use in genetically modified therapies

The demand for vectors for research / clinical use is presently more than that for commercial applications

Approximately 80% of industry stakeholders presently claim to manufacture vectors at the laboratory and / or clinical scale. However, some firms (around 40, as per our research) have developed / are developing commercial scale capacity for the production of viral vectors or plasmid DNA.

The US and EU have emerged as major vector manufacturing hubs

High volume of active clinical studies, requiring vectors, being conducted in these regions makes the US and EU the major vector manufacturing hubs. Approximately 50% of the vector manufacturing facilities are located in North America. This is followed by the EU, where approximately 45% of the world's vector manufacturing facilities are located.

The current installed vector manufacturing capacity in the world is estimated to be over 60,000 L

The major share (70%) of the global vector manufacturing capacity belongs to companies that are manufacturing vectors at both clinical and commercial scales. Across the major global regions, 50% of the total installed vector manufacturing capacity is in the US. This can be attributed to the large number of small-sized and mid-sized companies that are presently situated in this region.

Around 140 partnerships were inked during the period FY 2015 - Q3 2019

The maximum number of deals (37) were reported in 2016, followed by 27 partnerships established in 2018. Around 30% of the deals were related to the manufacturing of vectors across different scales of operation; this was followed by technology licensing agreements (23%).

Around 90% of the market share is captured by viral vectors intended for use in oncological disorders

Driven by the rapidly evolving pipeline of genetically modified therapies, including T-cell therapies and vector-based vaccines, and the increasing adoption of advanced production technologies, the vector manufacturing market is projected to grow at an accelerated pace. Specifically, revenues generated from the sales of lentiviral vectors currently represent the largest share of the market, followed by retroviral vectors.

Key Questions Answered

What are the various types of vectors being used for the production of cell and gene therapies?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

What is the trend of outsourcing in the vector manufacturing domain?

What are the key technical advances / innovations in vector manufacturing?

What are the trends in partnership and licensing activity in this domain?

What is the installed vector manufacturing capacity across key global geographies?

What is the current and future demand for viral and non-viral vectors?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Close to USD 2 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the vector manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Vector

AAV



Adenoviral



Lentiviral



Retroviral



Plasmid DNA



Other Vectors

Application

Gene Therapy



T-Cell Therapy



Vaccines

Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders



Inflammation & Immunological Disorders



Neurological Disorders



Ophthalmological Disorders



Muscle Disorders



Metabolic Disorders



Cardiovascular Disorders



Others

Scale of Operation

Preclinical



Clinical



Commercial

Key geographical regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom there is an evident need for industry stakeholders to modify operational models and expand manufacturing capabilities in order to ensure uninterrupted growth within the market. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

The research covers brief profiles of several companies (including those listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, financial information (if available), vector manufacturing technology, manufacturing facilities, vector manufacturing experience and an informed future outlook of the company.

Aldevron

BioReliance (a part of SAFC Commercial)

Biovian

bluebird bio

Brammer Bio

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cobra Biologics

FinVector

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Kaneka Eurogentec

Lonza

MassBiologics

MolMed

Novasep

Oxford BioMedica

Richter-Helm

Sanofi (CEPiA, Sanofi Pasteur, Genzyme)

Spark Therapeutics

uniQure

Vigene Biosciences

VIVEbiotech

WuXi AppTec

