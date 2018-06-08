The Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity's Construction Contractors Training Program Is Accepting New Applicants

For more information about SBSD's Business Development and Outreach programs visit https://www.sbsd.virginia.gov/business-development-and-outreach/

Kimberly Brewer from the Department of General Services stated, "More than six billion dollars is spent through eVA, Virginia's electronic purchasing system, on a fiscal year basis." Brewer emphasized the importance of small businesses knowing how to find federal, state and local contracts. As one of the panelist for the final class, she shared valuable resources for trainees to use to reach buyers, such as eVA's public spend reports. The Business-to-Business Connect (B2B) and Procurement Training Assistance Programs (PTAP) were also valuable tools.

Construction Contractors Training Program (CCTP) offers participants access to valuable resources to help propel small businesses in the construction industry. The advanced contractors training course covered topics ranging from building relationships with prime contractors, preparing a bid, understanding overhead costs and profit/loss, negotiating strategies and doing business with the Commonwealth.

The program held two beginner classes in 2017. This initiative is in part due to the sponsorship and collaboration with initial partner-- Ferguson Enterprises along with Hampton University and the City of Virginia Beach. "Ferguson is proud to sponsor the Construction Contractors Training Program and to collaborate with DSBSD. This is a great training program for our SWaM contractor customers who are looking to build capacity and expand their industry knowledge. For Ferguson, this program provides a mutually beneficial opportunity as we continue to help our contractor customers with an educational opportunity to enhance and grow their businesses as they pursue opportunities with the Commonwealth of Virginia, stated Cathy Williams, Business Diversity and Government Administration Manager.

Dorothy Askew of The Askew Group, LLC attended and completed both the beginner and the advanced courses of the Construction Contractors Training Program. Askew stated, "If it weren't for these types of programs and information sessions, it would be another generation at a loss for information. This puts all the resources in one room. She stated that not only do small businesses learn how to work with the Commonwealth, but even someone like myself from the corporate side has learned so much that will benefit my business."

Katherine Graham of Heritage Contracting, who is also a "SWaM" certified vendor, provided the curriculum for the training program. Graham stated, "Our approach is to be a team player with DSBSD; to design and administer a training program that would assist SWaM construction contractors in overcoming the challenges they face when preparing winning bids for construction projects that are both reliable and accurate in order to gain financial stability in their company."

NEW Virginia SCAILING4GROWTH, a sister program to the Construction Contractors Training Program also launched by the agency in 2016, host a six-month module entitled the StreetWise 'MBA'™. This program is in partnership with Interise. A more rigorous curriculum that offers participants access to subject matter experts, opportunities to retool their company and objectives that seek to transition the business owner from entrepreneur to CEO at the conclusion of the class. These components help to propel small businesses in a variety of industries across Virginia. For more information about this program visit https://www.sbsd.virginia.gov/2018/01/scaling4growth/.

About SBSD

The Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity is a newly formed agency, established by Virginia Code § 2.2-1603. The agency is the result of the merging of the former Department of Business Assistance (DBA) and the Department of Minority Business Enterprises (DMBE). SBSD is the state agency dedicated to enhancing the participation of our micro, small, women- and minority-owned businesses as well as service disabled veterans, employment service organizations, and historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in Virginia's procurement opportunities. SBSD is responsible for the administration of two certification programs: the Small, Women- and Minority-owned Businesses under Virginia's "SWaM" Procurement Initiative and the federal U.S. Department of Transportation's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise ("DBE") Program. SBSD also provides support to our certified businesses through business development and outreach and procurement advocacy programs, and access to capital through its Virginia Small Business and Financing Authority (VSBFA) in cooperation with other state agencies and collaborative partners. For more information about SBSD visit keep up with this and events like this via out twitter http://www.twitter.com/va_dsbsd.

Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity

Contact: Tracey G. Wiley, Agency Director

Tracey.jeter@sbsd.virginia.gov

804.371.0125 (o)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-virginia-department-of-small-business-and-supplier-diversitys-construction-contractors-training-program-is-accepting-new-applicants-300662610.html

SOURCE The Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity

Related Links

https://www.sbsd.virginia.gov

