The Virginian Senior Living Community Launches Obie For Seniors Interactive Gaming System

FAIRFAX, Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginian (liveatthevirginian.com), the premier senior living community in Northern Virginia announced today that it is bringing Obie for Seniors technology by EyeClick to its community. The installation is part of The Virginian's 'high touch, high tech' $56.5 million renovation which will include a state-of-the-art expanded Memory Care program. The Virginian will be among the first senior living communities in the nation, and first in the D.C. Metro area, to utilize the technology.

Residents at The Virginian senior living community in Fairfax, VA using Obie for Seniors interactive gaming system. The installation is part of The Virginian’s ‘high touch, high tech’ $56.5 million renovation which will include a state-of-the-art expanded Memory Care program. The Virginian will be completely reimagined into new, luxury independent living apartment homes and a complete continuum of care. Renovations will be completed in phases through Fall 2022.

Obie for Seniors is an award-winning interactive gaming system that projects onto any surface - tabletops, floors, and walls - encouraging active play through touching, moving, and hand-eye coordination skills. The device uses sensors to identify movements and offers a suite of games to enhance movement, cognition, and social interaction. The technology was developed for use in early childhood education and is now being adapted for seniors.

The system is among the newest "Nana" Technology™ being adopted for use in the United States for individuals with Alzheimer's and related dementia. "Nana" Technology is microchip-based technology designed to improve quality of life for older adults.

According to Andrew Carle, Executive Director at The Virginian, "The addition of Obie for Seniors to our Memory Care milieu will not only significantly upgrade quality of care for our residents but highlight our commitment to offering state-of-the-art technology at The 'new' Virginian."

Mr. Carle, who coined the term "Nana" Technology, serves as lead instructor and founder of the nation's only graduate Concentration in Senior Living Administration, within the Georgetown University Program in Aging & Health.

"After deploying Obie for Seniors across nearly two dozen senior living facilities in the US, we gathered data from senior care staff on the impact on residents, and opinions on the future of interactive technology," said Ariel Almos, Founder and CEO of EyeClick. He added, "Senior care staff have let us know they have observed an improvement in residents' social behavior, cognitive stimulation, and movement, with 94% reporting that residents experience a positive increase in well-being after engaging with its interactive games."

Obie for Seniors has received numerous awards for its innovative solution to enhancing quality of life for older adults, including first place in LeadingAge California's 2021 People Choice Award, first place in the Mediterranean Towers Ventures's Agetech 'Startup of the Year' Competition 2021, among others.

About The Virginian

Located on more than 32 beautiful, wooded acres in the heart of Fairfax, Virginia, The Virginian (liveatthevirginian.com) is currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation. The current buildings and grounds will be completely reimagined and transformed into new, luxury independent living apartment homes and a complete continuum of care, including assisted living, memory care, long term nursing and skilled nursing. Renovations will be completed in phases through Fall 2022. Tours of model independent living, assisted living, and memory care apartments are currently available to prospective residents, with the Memory Care services scheduled for initial occupancy by Fall 2021.

About EyeClick

Based in Israel, EyeClick is a world leader in interactive technology for 15+ years and the creator of Obie for Seniors. Obie helps to enhance the conditions of senior housing facilities, hospitals, and clinics with tailored interactive games that provide residents with engagement, fun, and encourages increased mobility and cognitive skills. The device works on sensor detectors and offers dozens of games. EyeClick's systems are installed in over 80 countries with about 10,000 translating to 10-15 million monthly active users. Learn more at www.obieforseniors.com.

