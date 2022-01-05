The Virtual Conference Created to Help Small and Mid-Size Agencies Win More New Business -- Returns For A Second Year

CINCINNATI, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSW/US, the nation's leading outsourced business development firm for marketing agencies, is proud to announce its 2022 Agency New Business Virtual Conference, from February 7th to February 11th, 2022.

For the second year in a row, the team at RSW/US brings you frontline perspective from marketers, agencies, and the RSW/US Team, all to help small and mid-size firms win more business in 2022.

Per RSW/US President and Owner Mark Sneider,

"Last year was our first year of the conference, and with over 80 agencies attending, we were really thrilled, and we're ready to do it again."

After helpful feedback from last year's attendees, RSW returns with a streamlined agenda. All five days will run from 12 to 1:30 pm, EST, with each presentation laser-focused and packed with value to help agencies drive new business in 2022.

Only RSW has the benefit of working directly with marketers on the RSW/AgencySearch side of its business, helping them find better marketing agencies.

And only RSW has the benefit of working directly with agencies on the RSW/US side of its business, helping them manage winning new business programs.

Combined, this experience puts RSW in a unique position relative to others in the industry. Through our RSW/US and RSW/AgencySearch businesses, we have access to and insights from both marketers and agencies. Because we see both sides of the fence, we have a real "Look Under the Hood" perspective that is unmatched in the industry.

Register here, as well as view each day's agenda, all driven by the team at RSW/US.

Join us for what will be an insightful, helpful, and exciting Agency New Business Conference!

About RSW/US

RSW/US is the nation's leading outsourced business development group that helps marketing agencies find meaningful new business opportunities and get them closer to close. To learn more visit www.rswus.com or call Lee McKnight at 513-559-3111.

Contact: Lee McKnight Jr.

Phone: 513-559-3111

Email: [email protected]

