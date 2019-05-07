NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The advantages of vCPE in IoT implementation is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. vCPE offers the required infrastructure for IoT implementation for virtualizing the network functions. It also helps in speeding up the deployment of network infrastructure and reduction of operational costs. As a result, the increased demand for IoT solutions will further propel the vCPE market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market will register a CAGR of nearly 45% by 2023.



Market Overview

Advantages of vCPE in IoT implementation

One of the growth drivers of the global virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market is the advantages of vCPE in IoT implementation. The increased demand for IoT solutions is driving the growth of the overall vCPE market.

Commodity hardware cannot match the performance of specialized ASICs based hardware

One of the challenges in the growth of the global virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market is the commodity hardware cannot match the performance of specialized ASICs based hardware. Lack of advanced functionalities in cVPE solutions is affecting the growth of the global vCPE market as some service providers are still using ASIC-based hardware for complex network operations.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market during 2019-2023



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on offering zero-touch provisioning, which speeds up the deployment process at the customer's end. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



