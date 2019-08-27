The Virtual High School (VHS, Inc.) and Becker College Partner to Offer Students New Dual Credit Options

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual High School (VHS Inc.), a non-profit organization empowering schools with the industry's most extensive offering of online learning programs, today announced a new dual credit option for students. The non-profit has partnered with Becker College in Massachusetts to offer college credit for specific VHS courses taught by VHS teachers under the supervision of Becker College. These five online classes are now eligible for transcripted college credits, which are transferrable to colleges and universities throughout the nation.

VHS Course Becker College Equivalent Course Statistics Honors (semester long) MATH 2200 — Statistics U.S. Government (semester long) GOVT 1108 — American Government U.S. History 1754-1877 (semester long) HIST 1308 — U.S. History I U.S. History 1877-Present (semester long) HIST 1309 — U.S. History II Pre- Calculus (yearlong) MATH 2001 — Pre- Calculus and Functions

The semester long courses are available in fall 2019 and spring 2020. Pre-calculus is a full year course, so registration is available in the fall. Students who enroll through VHS are eligible to earn three college credits for $200 per course (in addition to the VHS enrollment fee).

"We chose Becker College because it is recognized as both a national as well as a Massachusetts College of Distinction in 2019, and has been ranked by The Princeton Review as a 'Best College' for undergraduate education for seven consecutive years," said Carol Ribeiro, President & CEO of VHS. "We are pleased to help students get an early start on their college careers, and we are looking forward to working with Becker College to offer more options for students in the future."

The dual-credit courses begin September 4. The add/drop period for fall courses ends September 10. To find out more: https://vhslearning.org/dual-credit.

About The Virtual High School (VHS, Inc.)

The Virtual High School (VHS Inc.) is an online learning pioneer. Since 1996, the nonprofit organization based in Massachusetts has set the standard for quality online education. VHS provides global online classes for secondary school students to supplement their face-to-face curriculum and online professional development for educators. The organization also meets the unique educational needs of schools through custom course development and individualized course offerings. VHS design and delivery standards are the model used by the National Education Association in their recommended standards for online learning. For more information, visit www.vhslearning.org or call (978) 897-1900.

About Becker College

Becker College is an undergraduate and graduate, career-focused private college, providing a supportive and inclusive learning community that prepares graduates for their first to last careers. Nearly 1,800 students from the United States and around the world live and learn on the College's Worcester and Leicester campuses. With nationally recognized programs in nursing, game design and animal studies, Becker has been consistently ranked as a "Best College" for undergraduate education by The Princeton Review.

