The Vision Council Shines Light On The Importance Of Protecting Your Eyes Year-Round Through National Sunglasses Day

If you thought that any of these were true, you're not right, but you're not alone. National Sunglasses Day is June 27, nearly a week after the Summer Solstice, and it's a great time to think about sunwear habits. Founded by The Vision Council, a nonprofit organization that serves as the global voice for vision care and vision care products, National Sunglasses Day sheds light on the importance of wearing sunnies to protect eyes from UV rays.

The fact is, even though 39.4 percent of U.S. adults believe that darker lenses are automatically better, without adequate UV protection it can be worse than wearing no sunglasses at all, because relaxed eyes behind poor lenses are exposed to more unfiltered UV. Only sunglasses with a label, sticker or tag indicating UVA and UVB protection provide a safeguard. Despite the season and weather, UV radiation is present year-round during daylight hours. And, until science discovers a cure, UV eye damage is cumulative and irreversible, with long-term exposure leading to such conditions as macular degeneration.

Humans are creatures of habit, and that's borne out in our use of sunglasses. According to The Vision Council's VisionWatch survey, U.S. adults say they are most likely to wear sunglasses while driving a vehicle (68.6 percent), casually relaxing or spending time outdoors (55.2 percent), near a body of water (49.1 percent), watching a sporting event (33.7 percent) and playing a sport or exercising outdoors (29.5 percent). For these occasions sunwear may be part of our routines, but it is often not for general outdoor wear. More than a quarter of American adults polled (27 percent) say they don't typically wear sunglasses when they're outside, and similarly, only 27 percent admit they get an annual eye exam and talk to their eyecare provider about UV eye protection.

Individuals who don't regularly wear sunglasses while outdoors, have perhaps experienced some commonly reported symptoms of UV exposure , which include irritation of the eyes, trouble seeing, red or swollen eyes, wrinkles around the eyes, sunburn on the eyelids and of the eyes, and even cancer on or around the eyes. Protective sunglasses can help prevent these maladies.

Young eyes are especially susceptible to UV-related harm. Because they're outdoors more than adults, children generally receive about three times the annual adult dose of UV. While 56.2 percent of U.S. adults say they make sure their children use sunglasses to protect their eyes and the skin around their eyes from UV rays, 12.6 percent admit they do not. A much smaller number, just 5 percent, of American adults confirm that their children always wear sunglasses.

"Good habits are instilled early on, and that certainly applies to wearing protective sunglasses," says Dr. Justin Bazan, optometrist and medical adviser to The Vision Council. "For parents who fret over their children's safety in all other areas, from going to school to internet usage, protecting their eyes from permanent damage is a natural extension of that concern. And for other adults, taking care of your eyesight should also be a habit that ensures clear vision for a lifetime."

The Vision Council encourages everyone to always wear sunglasses while outdoors, and to schedule an annual eye exam for themselves and their children. Think About Your Eyes, a program supported by The Vision Council to raise awareness of the importance of an annual eye exam, provides a doctor locator on its website for individuals in need of a local eyecare provider.

Increasingly, sunglasses aren't just a defender of the eyes, but a communicator of style as a fashion accessory. Key points to keep in mind when purchasing sunglasses include:

Protection : Protection should be the most important consideration when it comes to picking out a new pair of sunnies. Look for a UVA/UVB label indicating protective lenses.

: Protection should be the most important consideration when it comes to picking out a new pair of sunnies. Look for a UVA/UVB label indicating protective lenses. Daily activities : People should let their lifestyle be a guide when choosing sunglasses, so they have a pair of frames that accommodates their day-to-day activities.

: People should let their lifestyle be a guide when choosing sunglasses, so they have a pair of frames that accommodates their day-to-day activities. Comfort : The more comfortable the sunglasses, the more likely individuals are to wear them.

: The more comfortable the sunglasses, the more likely individuals are to wear them. Style: Sunglasses should complement an individual's wardrobe because shades are more than a health necessity, they are a fashion accessory!

Consumers can find a huge selection of sunwear at all price points through many different channels including on the web, at the optometrist's office, at a fashion boutique, at a local drug store, and so on. What's trending for Summer 2019?

Color: Frames and lenses are traveling all along the color spectrum to let people be fun, bold and expressive. At the opposite end of this trend, many are instead going minimal with transparent frames.

Frames and lenses are traveling all along the color spectrum to let people be fun, bold and expressive. At the opposite end of this trend, many are instead going minimal with transparent frames. Patterns: From two-toned to checkered, leopard to tortoise prints, polka dots to rainbows, the sky's the limit with the newest crop of fashion frames.

From two-toned to checkered, leopard to tortoise prints, polka dots to rainbows, the sky's the limit with the newest crop of fashion frames. Bling: The bedazzling trend finds new expression in a variety of detail options: jewels, studs, glitter and other embellishments.

The bedazzling trend finds new expression in a variety of detail options: jewels, studs, glitter and other embellishments. Retro & futuristic: Whether looking back or ahead, present-day creativity takes center stage with exaggerated cat eyes, square frames and other geometric shapes, reimagined vintage aviators and cosmic-inspired wraparounds.

Share the message by posting a photo of yourself wearing your favorite shades on social media, tagging @TheVisionCouncil, #NationalSunglassesDay and #SunglassSelfie!

For more about National Sunglasses Day, visit nationalsunglassesday.com. To learn more about UV exposure and eye health, visit www.thevisioncouncil.org/uv.

SOURCE The Vision Council

Related Links

http://www.thevisioncouncil.org

