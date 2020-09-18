The Vision for Enso Village, a Kendal Affiliate, Becoming Reality

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendal at Sonoma, A Zen Inspired Community, announced that it has completed the purchase of 16.02 acres in Healdsburg, California for its Life Plan Community. The partnership between the Kendal Corporation and the San Francisco Zen Center is considered a first of its kind in senior living, blending the proven experience and track record of Kendal with the Zen teaching and principled approach to contemplative care that can only come from the San Francisco Zen Center.

While the Enso Village development process is in the early stages, interest in the new community has been both robust and humbling according to Susan O'Connell, Enso Village Spiritual Advisor.

"This journey to creating Enso Village has shown me many things, but we are truly humbled by the outpouring of interest and support for this community. Healdsburg has welcomed us warmly and we look forward to becoming a positive addition to this amazing community."

Plans for Enso Village are moving ahead. In the coming months, the design team will be working with the Planning Commission during the Design Review process. "This land acquisition is a significant step for Enso Village," said Stephen Bailey, Kendal's Senior Vice President of Development and New Business. "It is a commitment to the project and to our prospective residents during changing times, and we look forward to groundbreaking next year."

Enso Village is slated to include 221 residences for independent living, 30 assisted living and 24 memory care residences. When complete, Enso Village will mark a first-of-its-kind community in the United States blending Kendal values, which are founded on Quaker principles, with the mindfulness of the San Francisco Zen Center.

