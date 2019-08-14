The Vision Industry Sees Future With Zimmerman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ­Zimmerman has been named Agency of Record for Think About Your Eyes® (TAYE), the largest national public awareness campaign dedicated to vision health. The campaign is supported by a coalition of eighteen vision industry companies, as well as The Vision Council and the American Optometric Association. Think About Your Eyes® was established to educate the public on the benefits of vision health and to promote the importance of getting an annual comprehensive eye exam.

After winning a competitive review that included multiple agencies, Zimmerman was chosen as full-service Agency of Record for TAYE. The groundbreaking campaign to be launched in 2020 will be tied to pop culture elements aiming to reach and engage more consumers. Work will commence immediately and will include strategic planning, creative development, media planning/buying, digital, social media activation, and hyperlocal go-to-market deployment. Porter Novelli will be the strategic partner providing Public Relations services.

"There are several studies that show that people place a tremendous value on their sight, yet the majority of Americans do not understand that a comprehensive eye exam can help protect their sight and their overall health. Since our national launch in 2014, our campaign has resulted in approximately 8 million eye exams, but we need to increase those numbers considerably. We are confident that Zimmerman is the perfect partner to help empower millions of people to prioritize vision health for themselves and their families," said Jane Balek, Executive Director of Think About Your Eyes®.

"When we apply our retail rigor and ability to drive transactions at scale, we are confident that the combination of a compelling creative message and our hyperlocal targeted media approach will amplify results for TAYE," said Brad Higdon, Zimmerman's CMO.

Added Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman, "We share TAYE's vision and are very focused on driving every American to get an annual comprehensive eye exam."

About Zimmerman Advertising

Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Kay Jewelers, Five Below, AutoNation, and Michaels. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com .

About Think About Your Eyes®

Think About Your Eyes is a national public awareness initiative in partnership with the American Optometric Association, focused on educating consumers about the importance of vision health and annual comprehensive eye exams. Current partners include 45 state optometric associations and AFOS, Alcon, The Vision Council, All About Vision, GUNNAR Optiks, Jobson Optical Group, National Vision, Inc. (NVI), SpecialEyes, Hilco Vision, Walman Optical, Transitions, Essilor, Luxottica Group, Eschenbach, Johnson & Johnson Vision, First Vision Media Group, Vision Expo, Vispero, and Compliancy Group. For more information visit www.thinkaboutyoureyes.com.

