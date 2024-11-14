The Vistria Group announces Senior Appointments to Support Continued Growth

Pritpal Aujla joins The Vistria Group as Chief Administrative Officer & Group CFO

Deval Patrick , Former Governor of Massachusetts , appointed Senior Partner

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, LP ("Vistria"), a middle market private investment firm that seeks to deliver both superior financial returns and meaningful societal impact, announced the addition of Pritpal Aujla as Chief Administrative Officer and Group CFO and the appointment of Deval Patrick as Senior Partner. With over $13.9 billion in AUM across its funds and more than 100 team members across multiple office locations, Aujla and Patrick join the leadership team as Vistria undertakes its next stage of growth.

With almost two decades of experience as a seasoned leader in private capital, finance and operations, Aujla will lead the firm's internal finance and operational strategy. Prior to joining The Vistria Group, Aujla held Chief Financial Officer roles at both Roark Capital Group and EIG Global Energy Partners.

"Given our rapid growth trajectory and our expansion into new strategies, we are fortunate to bring aboard a leader with vast experience in private equity and administration to oversee the growing needs of the firm and who can help position us for our exciting future ahead," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group.

"The Vistria Group is one of the fastest growing firms in the middle-market and I am honored to be part of the next chapter of the firm's growth journey," Aujla said. "It is an exciting time to join The Vistria Group, and I look forward to working with the deep bench of leaders across the firm to support our accelerated growth."

Patrick, who joined the firm in January of 2024 as a Senior Advisor, will take on a more active role on the leadership team and in shaping strategic direction for the firm. Previously, Patrick launched Bain Capital Double Impact, and, prior to that, served as the governor of Massachusetts for two terms. Across his varied career, Patrick served as a staff attorney at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a partner in two Boston law firms, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the Justice Department, and a senior executive at two Fortune 50 companies. He also serves as a Professor of the Practice of Public Leadership at Harvard Kennedy School.

"Adding Pritpal and Deval to our executive team underscores our commitment to build out the kind of leadership we need to achieve the transformational growth we envision for The Vistria Group," said Martin Nesbitt, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "I'm excited to work toward that future together."

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With over $13.9 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

