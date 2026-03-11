The Vistria Group Builds for Its Next Chapter with Flagship Leadership Appointments

David Schuppan and Phil Alphonse Named Co-Presidents of Flagship Fund; Nick Potter Appointed Head of Strategic Initiatives as Vistria Aligns Leadership For Continued Growth

CHICAGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, LP ("Vistria"), a middle market private investment firm with deep sector expertise across essential industries, today announced leadership appointments designed to support the firm's continued growth. David Schuppan and Phil Alphonse have been named Co-Presidents of Vistria's Flagship Funds, and Nick Potter has been appointed Head of Strategic Initiatives for the firm.

David Schuppan Phil Alphonse

Vistria has grown significantly since inception by applying disciplined, sector-focused investing and collaborating with industry-leading operators. With more than $17 billion in AUM, the firm completed approximately 17 investments across its Flagship strategy, successfully closed a multi-asset continuation vehicle, and returned approximately $1 billion of liquidity to limited partners in 2025 alone. These leadership changes align the firm's operating structure with its evolving scale and strategic priorities as Vistria prepares for its next chapter of growth.

As senior leaders within Vistria's Flagship strategy, Schuppan and Alphonse have been instrumental in shaping and executing the firm's investment strategy as Co-Heads of Healthcare and Knowledge & Learning Solutions, respectively. Schuppan has led more than $10 billion in investments across 28 healthcare companies, including Agape Care, Medalogix, Sevita, and St. Croix Hospice, among others. Alphonse has directed $4 billion across 14 KLS investments including Full Bloom, MGT, ESS, and Soliant, scaling Vistria into one of the leading education investment platforms recognized nationwide for its impact on learning outcomes. Together, they bring complementary experience across investing, operations and limited partner engagement in sectors where disciplined execution drives performance.

As Co-Presidents of the Flagship Fund, Schuppan and Alphonse will help lead investment execution and work in close partnership with the Portfolio Resources Group and portfolio company leadership to support value creation across the Flagship strategy. They will oversee the deal pipeline and partner with portfolio company leaders to drive performance. They will remain Co-Heads of their respective strategies. Kip Kirkpatrick and Martin Nesbitt will remain Co-CEOs of the firm.

"David and Phil have been instrumental in building our Flagship strategy and delivering results," said Kirkpatrick. "They already operate as leaders of the business. Elevating them formalizes that responsibility and ensures we are positioned to scale the Flagship strategy with discipline as we look ahead to our next fund and beyond."

Potter will serve as Head of Strategic Initiatives, working with the firm's Co-CEOs and Management Committee to advance cross-platform priorities and key strategic efforts. Potter most recently led Vistria's multi-asset continuation vehicle, where he played a central role in structuring and executing a complex transaction that reflected strong alignment with investors. Potter currently serves as a Partner on the Financial Services team where he helped lead investments in The Mather Group, Daybright Financial, and Flores.

"Nick has demonstrated exceptional judgment and a capacity to lead complex, firm-wide work," said Nesbitt. "This role will help us pursue strategic priorities with greater cohesion and impact."

These appointments support Vistria's continued momentum and position the firm for future opportunities as it scales its platform and serves its investors and partners.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With $17 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit vistria.com.

