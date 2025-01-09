THE VISTRIA GROUP CLOSES ON $3 BILLION FOR FIFTH FLAGSHIP PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

Fund V demonstrates The Vistria Group's standing as one of the most in-demand and fastest growing private investment firms in the middle market

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, LP ("Vistria"), a middle market private investment firm that seeks to deliver both superior financial returns and meaningful societal impact, announced that it had successfully completed the final closing of Vistria Fund V, LP ("Fund V"), its largest private equity fund to date with $3 billion of total capital commitments. Vistria now manages almost $16 billion across its funds and co-investment vehicles, more than doubling its AUM in a little over three years.

Consistent with Vistria's original strategy and with predecessor funds, Fund V will seek to invest in U.S.-based healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions and financial services companies that benefit from the firm's deep network, operating expertise and trusted partnerships.

"The support from our existing limited partners and interest we received from new limited partners from around the world for Fund V underscore the strong confidence in our investment philosophy: focusing on industries that help our society become healthy, wealthy, and wise," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "Our success is a testament to our team's differentiated ability to look deeper across each of our targeted industries from three dimensions: operational, investment and policy perspectives. Our ability to see investment opportunities in these three dimensions remains a core reason why management teams continue to partner with us."

"For the past decade, our mission to drive outsized returns while also driving meaningful societal impact has set us apart," said Martin Nesbitt, Co-CEO and Senior Partner. "As we look ahead, we are excited to build upon our existing strong leadership team as we remain steadfast to our consistent and disciplined approach to long-term value creation."

Vistria's predecessor fund, Vistria Fund IV, LP ("Fund IV"), closed at $2.68 billion in 2021, more than twice the size of the $1.1 billion Vistria Fund III, LP. Since closing Fund IV, Vistria has added credit and real estate strategies consistent with its original mission.

Serving as one of the middle market's fastest growing private equity firms, Vistria holds investments in 39 portfolio companies and employs over 100 team members throughout multiple offices across the United States.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With almost $16 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE The Vistria Group