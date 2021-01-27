The Vistria Group Continues Rapid Growth with the Additions of Chief Talent Officer, Four Other Key Hires

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies in the healthcare, education, and financial services sectors, today announced the appointment of Mary DaSilva to the role of Chief Talent Officer as well as the additions of Ashley Edwards, Andrea Poldoian and Nithin Kuchibhotla as Vice Presidents, and (Nicole) Soo Hee Choi as the firm's director of tax and compliance. These additions continue a period of rapid growth for the firm, which has raised over $3.3 billion across its funds and co-investment vehicles since 2013. Vistria has invested in 27 platforms across its funds and, with the addition of these recent hires, employs 38 professionals.



"Since our founding we have focused on having the most diverse group of talented professionals in our industry and this group is another example of hitting our objective. The Vistria culture is defined by its excellence and mission orientation. These individuals embody that ethos," said Marty Nesbitt, co-CEO and Senior Partner at Vistria.



Kip Kirkpatrick, co-CEO and Senior Partner at Vistria added: "Our firm is nothing without its people because it's our people who drive our success day-in and day-out. The quality of our people has allowed us to produce for our limited partners strong investment returns by partnering with world-class management teams and proactively identifying attractive investment niches."



As Vistria's Chief Talent Officer, Mary DaSilva is responsible for leading the firm's internal and external talent strategy. Ms. DaSilva joins Vistria after 14 years at Madison Dearborn Partners, where she most recently served as Director and Head of Human Resources. Ms. DaSilva has a Bachelor of Science from DePaul University and a J.D. from Loyola University School of Law.



Vistria has also expanded its investment and operational expertise with the addition of three vice presidents. Ashley Edwards joined Vistria in November as a vice president on the firm's healthcare team. Ms. Edwards was most recently a vice president at One Equity Partners. Prior to that, Ms. Edwards earned her MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and held roles at J.P. Morgan and Victory Park Capital Advisors.

Andrea Poldoian has been hired as a vice president on Vistria's education team. Ms. Poldoian was previously a vice president at Winona Capital Management, where she focused on investments in both the consumer products and education services spaces. Ms. Poldoian earned her MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and held previous positions with Harris Williams, Kinsale Capital Partners and Hyde Park Angels.

Nithin Kuchibhotla joins the firm as Vice President of Portfolio Resources, where he will lead and advise on strategic, operational, and financial engagements across the firm's portfolio companies. Mr. Kuchibhotla comes to Vistria with more than six-and-a-half years of consulting experience, the bulk of which were spent at Boston Consulting Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.



Nicole Choi has been hired as Director of Tax and Compliance. Before joining Vistria, Ms. Choi spent fourteen years in EY's Wealth and Asset Management practice, most recently as a senior manager. In that role, she focused on clients in the financial services sector. Ms. Choi holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Science in taxation from DePaul University.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies in the healthcare, education, and financial services sectors. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and private equity executives with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

