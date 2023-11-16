The Vistria Group Establishes New York City Presence with New Office at 3 World Trade Center

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, LP ("Vistria"), a middle market private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact, today announced it has opened a new office at 3 World Trade Center in New York City. This office expands Vistria's U.S. presence and supports its growing employee base and investment strategies, including Real Estate led by Senior Partner Margaret Anadu. Vistria Partner & Head of Investment Strategies Mona Sutphen is also based in the New York City office.

"Vistria's New York office opening reflects the continued growth of our organization and our expanding capabilities," said Marty Nesbitt, Vistria Co-CEO and Senior Partner. "NYC has a vibrant capital markets ecosystem with exceptional talent, and we view the city as another hub for future growth and a critical market to our impact-driven real estate strategy."

"In the 10 years since our founding, we have remained dedicated to our impact mission as we've grown in AUM and scale," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Vistria Co-CEO and Senior Partner. "As we expand our diverse team across the nation, we aim to positively contribute to the cities we operate and invest in and improve the lives of all our stakeholders."

Vistria now operates across three major U.S. cities including Chicago, where it recently expanded its headquarters, and Dallas. Since its founding, Vistria has grown to manage over $11 billion in assets under management and has made 43 platform investments1 through its flagship equity funds. Over the course of 2023, Vistria has continued to generate momentum – from key strategic hires and the final closing of its Structured Credit Fund to the launch of the Vistria Housing Fund, which is focused on investing in the most supply-constrained segment of the U.S. residential housing market. In New York City and beyond, Vistria already owns housing communities that are home to thousands of individuals and families. In each property, Vistria provides residential services that benefit from insights that the firm developed over the last 10 years, across healthcare, financial services, and knowledge & learning solutions.

"I've spent my career at the forefront of impact investing in NYC and see a tremendous opportunity to further Vistria's mission here," said Margaret Anadu, Vistria Senior Partner, Real Estate. "NYC serves as a cornerstone market and base of real estate operations as we aim to deliver quality, affordable, and workforce housing to underserved communities across the U.S."

The office was designed by Artisan, an NYC-based women-owned brokerage and design firm led by Co-CEOs Dani Arps and Sarah Pontius. The office embraces New York's unique energy, combining function and productivity with custom pieces throughout the reception area and boardroom and distinct work areas that allow the entire office to share incredible city views.

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge and learning solutions, financial services and real estate that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With over $11 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group works as a true partner with its portfolio companies, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

1. Platform investments as of 6/30/2023 includes Funds I-V active and realized investments. "Funds I-V" refer to Vistria's five Flagship Equity Funds and do not include its Structured Credit Fund or the Vistria Housing Fund. Portfolio investments involved in cross-fund transactions, whereby the portfolio investment is sold outright from one Vistria Fund to another Vistria Fund are counted as separate platform investments. Portfolio investments that are split between two Vistria Flagship Funds are counted as one platform investment.

