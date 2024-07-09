The Vistria Group Promotes Natasha Latif, Andréa Poldoian, and Nick Potter to Partner

The announcement demonstrates The Vistria Group's continued investment in its most valuable asset: its people

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, LP ("Vistria"), a middle market private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact, today announced the promotions of three leading principals on the firm's Healthcare, Knowledge & Learning Solutions, and Financial Services teams. Natasha Latif, Andréa Poldoian, and Nick Potter join the ranks of partner at The Vistria Group. These promotions come at a time of significant growth for the firm, which now has over $12.9 billion in AUM across its funds and co-investment vehicles. The Vistria Group has invested in more than 40 platforms across its flagship funds and employs just over 100 professionals.

"We have been trying to build a next generation investment firm since our founding in 2013 that takes seriously the ability to look deeper at our industries while having real impact in our companies," Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group said. "We are proud to have Natasha, Andréa, and Nick as part of our core team, as we continue to build our unique platform."

Natasha Latif joined the firm in 2017 as part of the Healthcare practice where she focuses on the life sciences and pharma services sectors. She currently serves on the board of directors of Alcami, BioCare, Rock Dental and Supplemental Health Care. She formerly served on the boards of AIS Healthcare, Medalogix, PANTHERx, and SCA Pharma. Natasha earned her MBA from the Wharton School and her undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago. In 2022, The Wall Street Journal named her among the "Next Generation of Rising Stars" in the publication's annual Women to Watch list.

"Natasha has been a critical part of our team supporting multiple life sciences companies within our portfolio and driving value creation for each. I am thrilled to see her take on this new role as the reach of our healthcare practice, specifically in pharma services, continues to grow," said Amy Christensen, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Healthcare at The Vistria Group.

Andréa Poldoian spent six years at Winona Capital before joining The Vistria Group in 2021 and becoming a key member of the Knowledge & Learning Solutions (KLS) practice. She serves on the board of The Gardner School, an academically geared preschool focused on early learning outcomes. Andréa earned her MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her undergraduate degree from Tulane University. During 2024, Andréa and The Vistria Group's KLS team earned recognition by New Private Markets as Impact Firm of the Year in Education.

"Andréa's promotion to Partner underscores her strong track record as part of the KLS team where she's demonstrated a clear ability to navigate complex transactions and to effectively partner with our management teams," said Phil Alphonse, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Knowledge & Learning Solutions at The Vistria Group. "I look forward to seeing all she will accomplish in this next stage of her journey."

Nick Potter joined the firm's Financial Services practice in 2017 after earning his MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Nick was instrumental in executing various transactions for the firm including most recently The Mather Group, U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP) and Flores & Associates. Prior to joining The Vistria Group, he was with Flexpoint Ford and within the technology services investment banking group at Raymond James & Associates and earned his undergraduate degree from University of Michigan.

"Nick has proven himself to be a key asset on our team with his ability to identify opportunities and provide unique insight within our sector," said Mike Castleforte, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Financial Services at The Vistria Group. "On behalf of the entire Financial Services team, I am excited to see Nick elevated to Partner, and congratulate him along with Natasha and Andréa on this milestone in their careers."

About the Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With over $12.9 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

SOURCE The Vistria Group