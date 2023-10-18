The Vistria Group Releases Annual Impact Report Marking a Decade of Impact Innovation

2023 Impact Report introduces Vistria Optimal Impact ("VOI") model, underscores Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ("DEI") advancements and impact management as core value creation drivers

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group ("Vistria") today released its 2023 Impact Report showcasing the evolution of the firm's innovative impact focus and launch of the Vistria Optimal Impact model. Developed in partnership with NORC at the University of Chicago, the VOI model aims to improve the investment process by consistently defining impact objectives, applying a firm-wide analytical framework, and allowing for streamlined analysis of impact potential over the lifetime of an investment.

"When we founded The Vistria Group a decade ago, our vision was to redefine what it meant to be a responsible investor, driving purpose alongside profit, at scale," said Marty Nesbitt, Vistria Co-CEO and Senior Partner. "We are proud of the impact we have already had but we are just getting started. The VOI model represents another critical milestone as we continue to invest in our impact strategy."

"We believe every company has the potential to contribute a positive impact for its stakeholders and to drive better outcomes for society," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Vistria Co-CEO and Senior Partner. "At Vistria we are embracing the opportunity to help our companies realize their full impact potential."

Vistria's 2023 Impact Report highlights three areas of strategic focus for the firm, which will be supported by the firm's growing impact team, part of Vistria's Portfolio Resources Group:

Optimizing Impact: In partnership with NORC at the University of Chicago , Vistria created the VOI, an evidence-based model to inform diligence and underwrite the impact potential of each deal. The VOI is a critical component of the firm's investment process and helps ensure alignment between the impact thesis and overall growth case.





Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Vistria continues to advance DEI across the portfolio through enhancements to talent management, pay, and rewards. In 2023, the firm developed a new DEI toolkit that guides management teams on how to leverage data in crafting meaningful, multi-year DEI plans built to drive systems and culture enhancements beyond its ownership.





Mitigating Climate Change: Building on prior work with the Carbon Disclosure Project ("CDP"), Vistria conducted a portfolio-wide review of financed carbon emissions and is moving to reduce emissions and offset annual firm air and ground travel.

The 2023 Impact Report also showcases impact growth across the portfolio's flagship equity funds, structured credit fund, and housing fund, which launched in 2023.1 The firm's flagship investments seek to scale access, quality, and outcomes through three focus sectors – healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, and financial services investments – which Vistria believes are critical to the stability and prosperity of the United States.

Vistria supported over 233,900 jobs in 2022, with an average annual growth rate of nearly 55% since 2018. 2

On average, Vistria's portfolio companies reported 19.3 percentage points higher executive-level female representation compared to the industry standard. 3

In 2022, Vistria's investments served over 13.6 million patients,4 over 9.3 million students5 and over 4.7 million individuals6 looking for financial services support.

"Everyone wins when impact drivers, operational drivers, and market drivers align," said Kelly McCarthy, Head of Impact, Vistria PRG. "Our 2023 Impact Report demonstrates our commitment to deepening our practices in areas we believe are the preeminent imperatives facing all industries and investors."

"We have long recognized the relationship between impact and enterprise value, and we have invested in the growth of a great team of experts across impact, DEI, and policy to realize the full opportunity presented by our ongoing prioritization of this work," said Jonathan Samuels, Partner and Co-Head of Vistria PRG. "The VOI embodies that approach, and we are excited to share the learnings and value creation we seek to drive through our ongoing impact innovation."

For more highlights and to view The Vistria Group's 2023 Impact Report, please visit vistria.com/impact/.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge and learning solutions, financial services and real estate that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With over $11 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group works as a true partner with its portfolio companies, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

About Vistria PRG

Members of Vistria PRG, LLC ("PRG") provide various services to portfolio companies of private investment funds managed by The Vistria Group, LP, including without limitation, operational support, specialized operations and consulting services, and other related and unrelated services. PRG members are employees of Vistria PRG, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company majority-owned indirectly by Vistria's Co-CEOs that is under common control and ownership with Vistria. PRG members are not employees of Vistria, however in certain cases, may have attributes of Vistria personnel such as Vistria administrative support services or participation in general meetings or events for Vistria personnel.

1. Metrics compiled as of August 2023 reflect varied portfolio company reporting periods. Number of companies (n) per year reflects exited businesses and acquired businesses over the time period of 2018-2022, that reported on relevant data points. Certain statistics herein reflect data from less than 100% of the portfolio companies and as a result, may have more or less favorable results than if all portfolio companies had reported. Estimates are inherently uncertain and subject to change. Actual results may vary. See appendix for additional data limitations.

2. Reflects data from 29/30 reporting companies from Vistria Flagship Funds.

3. C-Suite Racial/Ethnic minority data reflects data from 28/30 reporting companies. C-Suite Female data reflects data from 29/30 reporting companies. Benchmark according to Novata's benchmark private markets' average of 16.7%.

4. Reflects data from 19 healthcare companies from Vistria Flagship Funds.

5. Reflects data from five Knowledge and Learning Solutions ("KLS") companies from Vistria Flagship Funds. Excludes estimate of 30 million students served by Media Source Incorporated ("MSI"). Excludes Sleep Doctor.

6. Reflects data from Flores and USRBP. USRBP data reflects point in time data sourced from company website.

