THE VISUALIZE GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BMM TESTLABS

FIRST-EVER PRIVATE EQUITY ACQUISITION IN THE NORTH AMERICAN REGULATED GAMING TESTING AND INSPECTION MARKET

Transaction Receives Required Regulatory Approvals Across Multiple Global Jurisdictions

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Visualize Group ("Visualize"), a private investment firm focused on concentrated investing in mission-critical, services-based companies, today announced the completion of its acquisition of BMM Testlabs ("BMM"), the longest established and most experienced leader in testing, inspection, compliance, and certification ("TICC") services for the regulated global gaming industry. The transaction has received required regulatory approvals across multiple global jurisdictions, underscoring the confidence of gaming regulators worldwide in this partnership. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction represents the first-ever control acquisition of a major regulated gaming testing laboratory, marking the opening of a market that has been structurally inaccessible to institutional capital.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and founded in 1981, BMM serves gaming product suppliers, operators, and regulators across six continents, employing more than 700 professionals in 16 offices worldwide and holding more than 700 regulatory and related business licenses — one of the broadest regulatory footprints of any organization in the gaming industry.

The transaction represents a structural first: no major gaming testing laboratory in North America has ever been acquired by a private equity sponsor. For decades, the regulatory complexity of the TICC market — requiring hundreds of individual licenses across dozens of jurisdictions — has insulated these businesses from institutional ownership. The successful navigation of that complexity, culminating in regulatory approvals across multiple jurisdictions, establishes BMM as the first institutionally owned platform in the space and positions it as the natural acquirer of choice as consolidation accelerates.

Martin Storm, President and Chief Executive Officer of BMM Testlabs, said, "Today marks the beginning of an exciting and ambitious new chapter for BMM. Gaming regulators across the globe have endorsed this partnership through their approvals, and I am proud of the trust we have built over more than four decades. With Visualize's support, we can now invest aggressively in our people, our technology, and our global footprint in ways that were not previously possible. Our customers should expect faster turnaround times, expanded jurisdictional coverage, deeper technical capabilities, and a level of service and partnership that no other testing laboratory in the world can match. We are building the definitive platform for gaming compliance, and we are just getting started."

C. C. Melvin Ike, Founder and Managing Partner of Visualize, said, "We built Visualize to own irreplaceable businesses in markets where regulatory complexity creates durable, defensible demand. BMM is a clear expression of this thesis. The regulated gaming industry generates more than $600 billion in annual gross gaming revenue globally, and its TICC infrastructure — the certification and compliance layer that every product must pass through before it can reach market — is structurally underpenetrated by institutional capital. BMM's multi-decade track record of regulatory trust and an irreplaceable stable of licenses represents a moat that would take a new entrant decades and significant capital to replicate. We look forward to backing the entire BMM team, supporting the customers that drive the industry, and preserving the trust of the regulators that protect it.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Greenberg Traurig acted as legal and regulatory counsel, respectively, to Visualize. Gadens, BDO, and Cooper Levenson acted as legal, financial and regulatory counsel to BMM Testlabs.

About The Visualize Group

Visualize is a private investment firm built on a single conviction: that the world's most durable businesses are those that cannot be easily entered, exited, replicated, or replaced. The firm makes concentrated, high-conviction investments in mission-critical, services-based companies, many of which operate in regulated markets. Visualize pursues a thematic strategy, targeting businesses that have yet to find their natural owner — regulatory transitions, corporate carve-outs, and founder successions in sectors where a focused, operationally engaged specialist can unlock significant value. The firm's role is not simply to provide capital, but to serve as the operational and strategic partner these businesses have never had access to.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New York, Visualize is led by C. C. Melvin Ike, a former Managing Director at Blackstone, alongside senior investment professionals from Veritas Capital, Golden Gate Capital, Silver Lake, and HIG Capital. The firm is backed by a distinguished group of institutional investors, including university endowments, foundations, and prominent family offices. Learn more at www.visualizegroup.com.

About BMM Testlabs

BMM is the longest-established and most experienced private independent gaming certification lab in the world, with an unbroken 45-year track record of service to the global regulated gaming industry since 1981. BMM has successfully tested and certified the full scope of gaming products, including Class III, Class II, VLT, AWP, HHR, iGaming, sports betting, social, pari-mutuel, and lottery products. The company employs more than 700 professionals in 16 offices worldwide and holds more than 700 licenses to serve customers across six continents. BMM's world headquarters are in Las Vegas (USA) with offices in Argentina, Australia (Melbourne and Sydney), Brazil, Canada, India, Italy, Macau, Romania, Peru, Poland, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, and Spain. For more information, please visit bmm.com.

