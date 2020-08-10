The Vitamin Shoppe® Appoints Muriel F. Gonzalez as EVP, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer

Ms. Gonzalez brings deep expertise from a distinguished, four-decades long career in senior roles at Macy's, Bergdorf Goodman, Estée Lauder, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Ann Taylor. She reports to Sharon M. Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Leite stated, "I am thrilled to welcome Muriel to The Vitamin Shoppe as we continue to reinvigorate our retail, merchandising, and marketing strategies to become the leading destination for comprehensive health and wellness solutions. Muriel brings vast experience in brand building, product development and innovation, and driving revenue growth in a specialty environment. Her talents in forging vibrant vendor relationships and strategic partnerships will be crucial to the continued revitalization of our product assortments and total customer experience. Additionally, Muriel's unique perspectives from fashion and beauty will be a defining factor as we evolve and elevate The Vitamin Shoppe brand, strengthening the vital connection between our merchandise and messaging."

Ms. Gonzalez commented, "I have seen the interest in healthy, active lifestyles influence trends across the entire retail landscape for years. I'm especially excited to join the dynamic team at The Vitamin Shoppe at time when this interest is more relevant than ever, and the need for a trusted brand in the wellness space is greater than ever. The Vitamin Shoppe embodies the values of quality, innovation, and expertise better than any of its peers and I see incredible opportunities to reach new consumers, new categories, and a new lifestyle positioning that truly delivers on the potential of this brand."

Reporting into Ms. Gonzalez at The Vitamin Shoppe are the Merchandising, Marketing, Product Development and Private Brands, and Content and Creative teams.

Ms. Gonzalez previously held several senior merchandising roles at Macy's from 2006 to 2017, leaving that company as EVP, Omni General Merchandise Manager of Beauty, where she held full strategic responsibility for the $3.7 billion beauty business within 650 Macy's stores, macys.com, and the Bluemercury specialty concept. While at Macy's, Ms. Gonzalez also held various GMM roles in the fragrance, women's shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, and intimate apparel categories. She was named a Retailer of the Year by WWD in 2013 and bestowed a similar honor by Footwear News in 2012.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Gonzalez spent nine years at Estée Lauder North America, serving as SVP, Marketing, responsible for all aspects of brand marketing, product development, and positioning for a $1.3 billion retail business. She also previously held roles as EVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Ann Taylor; SVP, GMM for Non-Apparel at Bergdorf Goodman, with responsibility for beauty, accessories, jewelry, shoes, decorative home, intimate apparel, swim, and coats, nearly doubling revenue in those categories in five years; and VP, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Ms. Gonzalez currently serves on the advisory board of Lumanu, a technology-based influencer marketing platform, and as an advisor to Franline, the parent company of Frances Prescott Skincare. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from St. John's University.

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 730 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

