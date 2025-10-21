The Vitamin Shoppe® Appoints Retail Veteran Kate Vukelich as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

Vukelich brings more than two decades of leadership experience in human resources, retail operations, and organizational transformation at global brands, including Everlane and Walmart

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the appointment of Kate Vukelich as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective October 20, 2025. In this role, Ms. Vukelich oversees all aspects of human resources strategy and operations, including talent acquisition and development, organizational culture, and associate engagement across The Vitamin Shoppe stores, distribution centers, and corporate support center.

Kate Vukelich brings more than two decades of experience in human resources, retail operations, and organizational transformation to The Vitamin Shoppe.

Ms. Vukelich brings more than two decades of experience in human resources, retail operations, and organizational transformation across leading global brands. She most recently served as Chief Revenue and Chief People Officer at Everlane, where she rebuilt the fashion company's People function from the ground up, led cultural and operational transformation, and played a key leadership role in guiding the organization to profitability. During her four-year tenure, Ms. Vukelich grew her portfolio of responsibilities from human resources to encompass stores, customer experience, international markets, e-commerce, and marketing.

Prior to Everlane, Ms. Vukelich spent 12 years at Walmart in a range of senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President of eCommerce Supply Chain People, Head of Strategy and Human Resources for Walmart Neighborhood Markets, and Regional General Manager for 150 West Coast stores. She also served internationally as Chief of Staff and HR Integration Executive at Massmart, Walmart's South African subsidiary, where she helped align Walmart's global values with local operations during a period of significant expansion.

"Kate is an exceptional leader who brings a rare combination of deep HR expertise and proven success in retail operations and P&L management," said Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe. "As The Vitamin Shoppe embarks on an impactful new phase of growth and transformation, Kate will be a true strategic partner in shaping a people-first culture that fuels innovation, engagement, and performance. I'm excited to welcome her to our executive leadership team as we advance our strategy to elevate the brand and create the leading destination for health and wellness."

"I'm thrilled to join The Vitamin Shoppe at such a pivotal time in the brand's evolution," said Ms. Vukelich. "This is a purpose-driven organization powered by passionate teams and a bold vision for the future. As we implement a new transformation and growth plan, I'm eager to help unlock the incredible potential of our people, foster a world-class workplace culture, and ensure every Health Enthusiast associate is valued, empowered, and positioned for success."

Ms. Vukelich holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Minnesota's Curtis L. Carlson School of Management. She is an avid athlete and has completed multiple triathlons and nearly 20 marathons, including New York, Boston, Chicago, and Berlin—with London, Tokyo, and Sydney in her sights.

