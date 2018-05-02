The Vitamin Shoppe Debuts Wellness Council of Industry Experts

The Vitamin Shoppe has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than 40 years, and its Wellness Council will help the company to continue to share in-depth knowledge of industry trends with customers. Through the voices of trusted, diverse influencers, who bring a wide range of expertise spanning health, nutrition, fitness, and weight loss, customers will find helpful information and inspiration at every turn.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to achieving your wellness goals, therefore we assembled a council that can speak to every health and fitness concern from a certified expertise and personal perspective," says Susan Sanderson, SVP Chief Brand and Customer Experience Officer at The Vitamin Shoppe. "Like our customers, our experts are diverse and share a deep passion for wellness. Together, we hope to inspire healthier lifestyles and improve the overall wellbeing of others."

The Wellness Council is made up of eight experts, including: U.S. Army veteran and motivational speaker Noah Galloway; YouTube sensation and creator of Blogilates Cassey Ho; Doctor of Natural Medicine and founder of Ancient Nutrition Dr. Josh Axe; natural beauty expert and holistic chef Sophia Roe; performance specialist and health consultant Joe Holder; celebrity weight loss coach and author of Target 100 Liz Josefsberg; personal trainer to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and creator of the RBG Workout Bryant Johnson; and Matt Hesse, a supplements industry innovator and CEO of Corr-Jensen.

Each Wellness Council expert will act as an ambassador for The Vitamin Shoppe, and spread the Victory Is Yours message through social media, curated content, instructional videos, and live events. For example, Dr. Axe will author a health column on The Vitamin Shoppe's What's Good by V blog, in addition to providing ongoing tips that will be shared on Instagram and Facebook. Cassey Ho, who has been on the Council since Victory Is Yours launched in January, regularly shares examples of her big and small accomplishments with her millions of social media followers, and encourage them to celebrate their own.

"I am so honored to be a part of the Vitamin Shoppe's Wellness Council," says Cassey Ho, Creator of Blogilates. "The 'Victory is Yours' message speaks to my philosophy of celebrating every part of your journey. Yes, there will be ups and downs, but that is the adventure of learning."

To learn more about The Vitamin Shoppe's Wellness Council visit http://www.vitaminshoppe.com/lp/victory-is-yours.

The Vitamin Shoppe is an omni-channel, specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive retail assortment including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 1,000 national brands, the Vitamin Shoppe also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare®, Next Step® and Betancourt Nutrition® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 775 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

