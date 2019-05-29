The Vitamin Shoppe Expands CBD Hemp Extract Offerings to 390 Stores, 31 States

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI), an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, is continuing to expand its CBD hemp extract offerings to meet consumer demand and serve as a trusted retailer of quality health and wellness supplements. The Company is now a one-stop destination for CBD hemp extract, with 390 stores in 31 states offering a variety of product forms, including soft gels, aromatherapy oils, liquid drops for humans and dogs, and a forthcoming rollout of CBD natural beauty products.

Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe said, "The customer relationship is the cornerstone of The Vitamin Shoppe's reinvention, and our customers have told us loud and clear they want CBD in an assortment of forms. We have more than 40 years of experience in the supplements industry, and we want to continue to serve as a reliable place our customers can purchase products they desire and trust, including CBD hemp extract."

The Vitamin Shoppe launched a full line of CBD hemp extract essential oils by SpaRoom in March and followed up on its success in April with the introduction of Irwin Naturals Full Spectrum Hemp Extract soft gels and Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Broad Spectrum CBD hemp extract liquid drops, which includes a variation for adult dogs. In June, it will introduce CBD hemp extract products by Solaray, with Uncle Bud's skin-care products and more to follow shortly after.

"We have strict safety and regulatory standards at The Vitamin Shoppe when it comes to inviting brands into our business," said Ms. Leite. "We have strategically chosen to partner with reputable brands that meet our high standards with third-party testing and quality ingredients."

"Our goal at The Vitamin Shoppe is to be first to market with innovative products, as well as to provide our customers the education, guidance, and services essential to helping them live their best life, however they define it," said Ms. Leite. "Expanding our CBD hemp extract product assortment is just another example toward us fulfilling that promise."

CBD hemp extract supports the body's endocannabinoid system, and the endocannabinoid system, in turn, helps to balance many of the body's physiological systems. CBD hemp extract does not have psychoactive effects and will not get you "high."

For more information about the CBD hemp extract products sold at The Vitamin Shoppe, visit vitaminshoppe.com

About The Vitamin Shoppe®, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe® also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, and ProBioCare® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vitaminshoppe.com

