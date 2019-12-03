The Vitamin Shoppe Launches Holiday Campaign to Support Vitamin Angels' Life-Changing Mission

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI), an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, announced today the launch of its semiannual fundraising campaign for longtime charity partner Vitamin Angels, running from December 3 to December 31. All proceeds will directly benefit Vitamin Angels and its mission to provide essential vitamins and minerals to pregnant women and children in low and middle-income communities in the U.S. and around the world.

During this holiday period, customers may make a donation of any amount to Vitamin Angels in over 750 retail locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements. Donors of $5 or more will receive an authentic handmade bracelet from Guatemala, created by a community of mothers, many of whom are previous beneficiaries of Vitamin Angels. Donations of $5 for the bracelet can also be made on www.vitaminshoppe.com/lp/vitamin-angels.

For the first time this year, in honor of #GivingTuesday, The Vitamin Shoppe will kick off the campaign by donating one percent of all sales from The Vitamin Shoppe brand products on December 3, both in-store and online, for a bonus contribution of up to $5,000 to Vitamin Angels.

Additionally, all customers who make a donation of any amount, in-store or online, during the full campaign period will be entered in a sweepstakes to win 12,500 Healthy Awards loyalty points, worth $500 in credit to The Vitamin Shoppe. Three prize winners will be selected in the drawing. For official rules, please visit https://www.vitaminshoppe.com/lp/sweepstakes-official-rules.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, stated: "For the last 13 years, we have been honored to support the Vitamin Angels and their work here in the U.S. and around the globe. I have had the privilege of seeing the beneficial work of the organization and how they provide essential vitamins to pregnant mothers and young children during an important developmental stage of their lives. Everyone here at The Vitamin Shoppe is proud to contribute to this inspiring mission and we hope you will join us in our efforts."

Since 2007, The Vitamin Shoppe has raised over $12.7 million for Vitamin Angels' life-changing mission, which has supported the health and well-being of over 50 million children and mothers worldwide.

The Vitamin Shoppe will promote the December fundraising effort with a social campaign featuring pictures of donors on The Vitamin Shoppe's Instagram channels, with the hashtag #EarnYourWings.

"Many people are amazed to find out that it only costs $5 to provide a pregnant woman with prenatal multivitamins for the duration of her pregnancy," said Howard Schiffer, President and Founder of Santa Barbara, California-based Vitamin Angels. "With nearly 30% of pregnant women in the U.S. not receiving the nutrients they need during pregnancy, it's campaigns like these that can really be life-changing. We thank The Vitamin Shoppe for its commitment to giving the gift of nutrition, both around the world and within its own communities in the U.S."

In addition to this semiannual campaign on behalf of Vitamin Angels, The Vitamin Shoppe also donates one dollar to the organization for every customer subscription to its Only Me personalized vitamin and supplement solution. For more information, please visit www.vitaminshoppe.com/onlyme.

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech Elite®, True Athlete®, plnt® and ProBioCare®. The Company conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website,www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About Vitamin Angels:

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health organization working towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2019, Vitamin Angels will provide vitamins and minerals to over 70 million mothers and children in more than 70 countries, including domestically in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe

Related Links

http://www.vitaminshoppe.com

