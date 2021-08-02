The Vitamin Shoppe® Launches in South Korea with E-commerce Site and Online Marketplaces

Additionally, The Vitamin Shoppe has launched branded digital storefronts on 20 leading online marketplaces in South Korea, including 11st, Auction, Coupang, Domeggook, G9, Gmarket, Interpark, Lotte, Naver, Qoo10, Shinsegae, Smelchi, and more. These sites provide broad reach to South Korean customers interested in The Vitamin Shoppe's industry-leading assortment of high-quality wellness solutions.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "South Korea is one of the largest e-commerce markets in the world serving a digitally-savvy population, which aligns perfectly with our online launch strategy. Korean consumers are highly health conscious and many customers have first discovered The Vitamin Shoppe while visiting the United States. They now have the ease and convenience of ordering directly from our South Korea website, as well as via our online marketplace partners. We look forward to adding brands, products, and services in South Korea as The Vitamin Shoppe continues to grow its international footprint in new growth markets."

Currently available in South Korea are The Vitamin Shoppe's proprietary brands, including The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. Each of The Vitamin Shoppe's proprietary brands is put through numerous, rigorous quality assurance steps, and ingredient purity and potency are verified by independent, third-party labs. Consumers can feel confident that all products from The Vitamin Shoppe family of brands meet or exceed industry quality standards.

In total, nearly 300 health and wellness products are available in South Korea from this portfolio of brands, in addition to hundreds of bundle packages that target specific wellness needs, health states, and individual lifestyles. The offerings encompass vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, proteins and sports nutrition, herbs and natural remedies, probiotics, and healthy weight management products.

Third-party brands from The Vitamin Shoppe's robust roster of vendor partners will be added to the online assortments in a second phase of the South Korea expansion at a later date.

The South Korea launch is The Vitamin Shoppe's second foray into the Asia market, after opening two stores in Vietnam with a local partner under a country license agreement in January 2021. The company also operates country license agreements in Panama (8 stores), Guatemala (10 stores), and Paraguay (3 stores).

Since launching in 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe has grown into the premiere global destination for health and wellness solutions, supporting millions of customers annually on their journeys of lifelong wellness. The company continues to modernize its business with a digital-first mindset that meets consumers where and when they prefer to shop; international expansion into new markets in Asia, South America, and Central America; and integrated partnerships with mission-aligned leaders in health and wellness, such as WW International and The IRONMAN® Group.

